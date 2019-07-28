Frenchville turns the tables in season come back performance

RUGBY UNION: Going into Saturday afternoon's draw against Gladstone Grufs, Frenchville Pioneers coach Lance Robb thought it would be his team's last game of the year.

However, Robb was pleasantly surprised when his fourth-placed team rallied and pulled together one of their best performances this season, blitzing their competition with a 40-7 win at Ryan Park.

"We've had it all year, the boys just haven't brought it to the field or shown it until now,” he said.

"For them to finally put it together and to turn up to play, it was what we were hoping to achieve.

"We've been training hard. It was a good win for us. We needed it.”

Rugby Union Frenchville v Gladstone:

Defensively, the Frenchville side was solid, with Gladstone's runners struggling to get through their line.

Robb said his team made the most of those weak moments and took the opportunities.

"Gladstone looked a bit understrength. Their handling errors were really high which was not normal for them,” Robb said.

"They put a lot of pressure on us but they knocked it on and it got us back in the game.

"They're strong and their forward pack is strong and their backs did some good things.

"They broke our line but we were able to scramble because they knocked it on... and they struggled to get through.”

Robb applauded his whole team for their efforts, and said he was "very proud” of how they came together as a unit.

"It took a full team effort to get that kind of result we needed,” he said.

"Everyone put their hand up.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Kane Clouth played "really well” and Grant Burchmann "really stood up” and led the forward pack.

"As a coach I saw a full team effort and performance there,” Robb said.

"To get a result like that, we put ourselves in with a chance of making the semis.

"We will be a force in that.

"I just hope we can get there.”

Next weekend, the Rugby Capricornia A grade semi finals will be played.

July 27 Draw Results

Frenchville Pioneers 40 - 7 Gladstone Grufs

Mount Morgan Lorikeets 12 - 22 Dawson Valley Drovers