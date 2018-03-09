Cap Coast Crocs fight for chance at Challenge Cup

FOR the first time in nine years, Rugby Capricornia Challenge Cup will kick off again in Rockhampton.

This weekend, the Dawson Valley Drovers and the Cap Coast Crocs will go head to head in the battle for possession of the cup at Cooee Bay.

The Rugby Capricornia Challenge Cup was first played 49 years ago.

"The trophy dates back to 1969 and is a real gem of the sport in this neck of the woods," Rockhampton Capricornia chairman Douglas Rodgers said.

"It is played for reach week (barring byes) will be 'won' by the team that holds it at the conclusion of the final round of the competition.

"This brings back excitements for the rugby community as it could potentially change hands every week.

"The Challenge Cup has not been played since 2009 and we at Rugby Capricornia are excited to see its return."

The Drovers took home the cup after the short-format season opener against Frenchville last Saturday, where the defending A-grade champions reaffirmed their leading status with a 24-5 win.