Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Frenchville wins grand final to complete perfect season

FULL STEAM AHEAD: Frenchville's Larson Dale-Doyle puts in a determined run in the Rugby Capricornia under-15 grand final.
FULL STEAM AHEAD: Frenchville's Larson Dale-Doyle puts in a determined run in the Rugby Capricornia under-15 grand final. Chris Ison ROK091117crugby1
Pam McKay
by

RUGBY UNION: Powerhouse prop Caleb Parish bagged a hat-trick to lead Frenchville to a 26-point victory in Rugby Capricornia's under-15 grand final on Saturday.

It was a fitting result for the Rockhampton team, which did not drop a game all season.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It was a similar story in the under-13 decider with Emerald's Nogoa Red Claws, who also enjoyed an unbeaten run this year, scoring a 31-14 win over Cap Coast Crocs Black.

Frenchville coach Ron Howell said it was a good win for his side, which came up against a determined Gladstone outfit at Rugby Park.

"Gladstone were a really big side and we knew we had to come and play our best football tonight to make sure we got over them,” he said.

"The boys played some really good football and it's a good reward for the work they have done.

"I think they all did their job really well.”

The coach did, however, pay special tribute to Parish for his man-of-the-match performance, and to half Harry Barham who served up good ball for his teammates.

Howell and captain Jackson Godsmark both agreed it was the team's talented forward pack that was instrumental in the team's success.

"They have been really strong through the season, led by Rory Jones and Caleb Parish,” Godsmark said.

"We worked really hard throughout the season to get where we were. We were pretty confident and we got there in the end so it was all worth it.”

Godsmark said it was an awesome result, and praised his troops for working right to the final hooter to seal the result.

"They're a great bunch of boys who are always there for each other,” he said.

Howell has coached the team for two years and could not be happier with the players' progress.

"When you have them for two years you get to do some work with them and see them develop as footballers and I think everyone's seen them do that tonight.”

RESULTS

U13 grand final: Nogoa Red Claws d Cap Coast Crocs Black 31-14

U15 grand final: Frenchville d Gladstone 38-12

Topics:  cap coast crocs frenchville gladstone jackson godsmark nagoa red claws ron howell rugby capricornia rugby union

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
WARNING: Severe thunderstorms set for parts of CQ

WARNING: Severe thunderstorms set for parts of CQ

HEAVY rainfall, damaging winds and large hailstones expected in the next several hours

Why travelling 82-year-old gypsy settled in Rocky

Lisa Raphael playing the piano at the library.

Lisa Raphael spent 55 years overseas, but there's something about CQ

Emergency services rush to CQ woman kicked by cow

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.

UPDATE: A 35-year-old woman has been taken to Gladstone Hospital

BREAKING: Brazen theft at Rocky Hospital emergency ward

Rockhampton Four ambulances parked outside the Emergency Department at the Rockhampton Hospital. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Fugitive may have fled on a scooter after stealing from staff member

Local Partners

From racing crocs to the mighty Murray

Yeppoon adventurers take on epic paddling race

Young gun fires to break 22-year-old CQ swim record

SWIM STAR: After his record-breaking effort, Koda Milburn now has his sights set on next month's state championships in Brisbane.

Koda Milburn's sights now set on next month's state champs

Stars return as United moves up to second in EPL

Manchester United's Paul Pogba, centre, scores his side's third goal in the 4-1 win over Newcastle.

MANCHESTER United moved to second in the English Premier League.