Frenchville wins grand final to complete perfect season

RUGBY UNION: Powerhouse prop Caleb Parish bagged a hat-trick to lead Frenchville to a 26-point victory in Rugby Capricornia's under-15 grand final on Saturday.

It was a fitting result for the Rockhampton team, which did not drop a game all season.

It was a similar story in the under-13 decider with Emerald's Nogoa Red Claws, who also enjoyed an unbeaten run this year, scoring a 31-14 win over Cap Coast Crocs Black.

Frenchville coach Ron Howell said it was a good win for his side, which came up against a determined Gladstone outfit at Rugby Park.

"Gladstone were a really big side and we knew we had to come and play our best football tonight to make sure we got over them,” he said.

"The boys played some really good football and it's a good reward for the work they have done.

"I think they all did their job really well.”

The coach did, however, pay special tribute to Parish for his man-of-the-match performance, and to half Harry Barham who served up good ball for his teammates.

Howell and captain Jackson Godsmark both agreed it was the team's talented forward pack that was instrumental in the team's success.

"They have been really strong through the season, led by Rory Jones and Caleb Parish,” Godsmark said.

"We worked really hard throughout the season to get where we were. We were pretty confident and we got there in the end so it was all worth it.”

Godsmark said it was an awesome result, and praised his troops for working right to the final hooter to seal the result.

"They're a great bunch of boys who are always there for each other,” he said.

Howell has coached the team for two years and could not be happier with the players' progress.

"When you have them for two years you get to do some work with them and see them develop as footballers and I think everyone's seen them do that tonight.”

RESULTS

U13 grand final: Nogoa Red Claws d Cap Coast Crocs Black 31-14

U15 grand final: Frenchville d Gladstone 38-12