Frenchville wins season opener at Victoria Park

RUGBY UNION: It was an easy decision for coach Lance Robb to hand the Frenchille Pioneers' captaincy over to last year's vice captain Rob Shelepy.

After last year's captain Cameron Lindley was ruled out with an injury, Shelepy stepped into the role in Saturday's season opener with ease, leading the team to a 50-14 win against Brothers 2.

POWERFUL START: Frenchville's Grant Burchmann. Allan Reinikka ROK300319arugby6

"He's been one of our senior members and has been to Queensland Country and all that,” Robb said.

"He has a lot of experience and is a great leader.

"He and Cameron have always been of the same quality and are good captains.”

Shelepy impressed in round one, and despite wet conditions, managed to organise the back line and exploit the holes left open in Brothers' defensive line.

"We're pretty happy to have him around,” Robb said.

"It was a good win for us and something we can build off.

"We stuck to how we like to play and took opportunities when they came up. We got a coupe of tries from the counter attack.

"We've been playing a bit wider. We had good combinations and the forwards worked hard.”

Rugby union: Frenchville's Anthony Raymond. Allan Reinikka ROK300319arugby1

It was a promising first hit out for the team, who have entered two teams into this year's season, which will determine an A-grade line-up for the second half of the season with the top six after round 11.

"We're struggling with numbers and we may look at dropping one team if there's not enough interest,” Robb said.

"All the clubs are struggling. They have been for years. It's the nature of the beast living near the mining sector.

"Some clubs have two teams and some have one team. It's hard for clubs with two when they come against an A-grade side and they are reserve grade players,” Robb said.

"It's a big ask for reserve to go up against A-graders, as a lot of them are quite a few steps above them.”

Rugby union: Brothers' Clay Esler. Allan Reinikka ROK300319arugby2

Despite the mismatch of experience throughout the season's first half, Robb agreed that it would be the perfect opportunity for reserve players to gain more experience and exposure to a higher grade of the game.

Robb credited Billy Smoothy and Kane Clouth for handling a massive workload on the weekend.

"They were in just about everything,” he said.

"We also had two young players start with us [Lachlan Jewell and Caleb Parish] and their work effort was high as well.

"They were in the thick of everything.”

Frenchville prop Grant Burchman sustained a strained hamstring injury during the match.

Rugby union: Frenchville's Shane Maguire. Allan Reinikka ROK300319arugby4

"He's one of our Central Queensland players. He plays for the Brahmans and is one of our rep players,” Robb said.

"It would be a shame to lose him.”

Next week, Frenchville take on Biloela in round two.

"They're always a tough side and always bring it,” Robb said.

"We'll go into it like every game, play how we want to play and get across the line.”

Rugby union: Frenchville's Kalani Heke gets a pass away. Allan Reinikka ROK300319arugby5

Round one results

Frenchville 1. 50-14 Brothers 2.

Brothers 1. 61- 5 Biloela

Drovers 2 65 - 10 Cap Coast

Drovers 1 v Frenchville 2 were a forfeit.

Gladstone v Mt Morgan were a forfeit.