Frenchville’s middle order shows some grit in big win

SOLID INNINGS: Frenchville’s Jack Harris on his way to his team’s top score of 39 in Saturday’s game against Gracemere. Picture: JANN HOULEY

CRICKET: Frenchville scored a double bonus point win in the top of the table clash in the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge at the weekend.

Batting first against arch-rivals Gracemere, they finished with 9/153 from their 40 overs.

Opener Sam Chew made 26 before Jack Harris and Leighton Milburn anchored the innings in the middle, scoring 39 and 27 respectively.

Luke Johnstone was the best of Gracemere’s bowlers, returning figures of 4-27 from seven overs.

Gracemere struggled to get into the run chase, losing three wickets for just 20 runs.

Gracemere's Kade Horan in full flight against Frenchville. Picture: JANN HOULEY

When Max Norris-Kvikne bowled the in-form Todd Harmsworth for 10, Frenchville were in the box seat.

They went on to skittle Gracemere for just 61 in the 25th over.

Frenchville skipper Brent Hartley said it was a “big win” for his team, especially given they were without Joe McGahan and Logan Whitfield who were away on representative duties.

He said his players took some extra confidence into Saturday’s game after beating Gracemere in the T20 competition on Friday night.

“To come out and get two wins against them on the weekend and to get a double bonus point won on the Saturday, you couldn’t ask for much more,” he said.

Hartley said he knew that if his team could put a decent total on the board, they could put some pressure on Frenchville’s batters.

Frenchville's Leighton Milburn made a valuable 27. Picture: JANN HOULEY

“We lost a few wickets early but our middle order really stood up. It’s the first time this year they’ve had to dig us out and they really showed some grit to get us up to that 150,” he said.

“It was a pretty flat track so I would have liked another 30 runs.

“We felt we were probably a little bit under-done but we started well with the ball.

“We bowled pretty tight at the top, we applied some pressure and forced some errors and got early wickets.”

Hartley said Chew and Callum McMahon, who finished with two wickets apiece, were good with the ball.

Frenchville are on top of the ladder, with two games to play before the Christmas break.

In the weekend’s other game, The Glen beat Capricorn Coast Parkana in a high-scoring game at the Yeppoon Showgrounds.

The Glen made 4/207 from their 40 overs, Jason Seng top-scoring with 66.

In reply, Cap Coast finished at 5/197. Stian Koen led the way with the bat, putting on an impressive 70, while Stuart Rodie made an unbeaten half century.