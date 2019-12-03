Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOLID INNINGS: Frenchville’s Jack Harris on his way to his team’s top score of 39 in Saturday’s game against Gracemere. Picture: JANN HOULEY
SOLID INNINGS: Frenchville’s Jack Harris on his way to his team’s top score of 39 in Saturday’s game against Gracemere. Picture: JANN HOULEY
Sport

Frenchville’s middle order shows some grit in big win

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Frenchville scored a double bonus point win in the top of the table clash in the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge at the weekend.

Batting first against arch-rivals Gracemere, they finished with 9/153 from their 40 overs.

Opener Sam Chew made 26 before Jack Harris and Leighton Milburn anchored the innings in the middle, scoring 39 and 27 respectively.

Luke Johnstone was the best of Gracemere’s bowlers, returning figures of 4-27 from seven overs.

Gracemere struggled to get into the run chase, losing three wickets for just 20 runs.

Gracemere's Kade Horan in full flight against Frenchville. Picture: JANN HOULEY
Gracemere's Kade Horan in full flight against Frenchville. Picture: JANN HOULEY

When Max Norris-Kvikne bowled the in-form Todd Harmsworth for 10, Frenchville were in the box seat.

They went on to skittle Gracemere for just 61 in the 25th over.

Frenchville skipper Brent Hartley said it was a “big win” for his team, especially given they were without Joe McGahan and Logan Whitfield who were away on representative duties.

He said his players took some extra confidence into Saturday’s game after beating Gracemere in the T20 competition on Friday night.

“To come out and get two wins against them on the weekend and to get a double bonus point won on the Saturday, you couldn’t ask for much more,” he said.

Hartley said he knew that if his team could put a decent total on the board, they could put some pressure on Frenchville’s batters.

Frenchville's Leighton Milburn made a valuable 27. Picture: JANN HOULEY
Frenchville's Leighton Milburn made a valuable 27. Picture: JANN HOULEY

“We lost a few wickets early but our middle order really stood up. It’s the first time this year they’ve had to dig us out and they really showed some grit to get us up to that 150,” he said.

“It was a pretty flat track so I would have liked another 30 runs.

“We felt we were probably a little bit under-done but we started well with the ball.

“We bowled pretty tight at the top, we applied some pressure and forced some errors and got early wickets.”

Hartley said Chew and Callum McMahon, who finished with two wickets apiece, were good with the ball.

Frenchville are on top of the ladder, with two games to play before the Christmas break.

In the weekend’s other game, The Glen beat Capricorn Coast Parkana in a high-scoring game at the Yeppoon Showgrounds.

The Glen made 4/207 from their 40 overs, Jason Seng top-scoring with 66.

In reply, Cap Coast finished at 5/197. Stian Koen led the way with the bat, putting on an impressive 70, while Stuart Rodie made an unbeaten half century.

capricorn challenge capricorn coast parkana cricket frenchville falcons gracemere bulls the glen cricket
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SENTENCE: Funeral paid for with mate’s drug money

        premium_icon SENTENCE: Funeral paid for with mate’s drug money

        News Yeppoon drug dealer reveals plan to spend cash to undercover police officer.

        Gracemere records highest property sale in four years

        premium_icon Gracemere records highest property sale in four years

        Property “Things are improving well and truly. People are getting the confidence to buy in...

        New Buddhist temple plans for Rockhampton suburb

        premium_icon New Buddhist temple plans for Rockhampton suburb

        Religion & Spirituality The place of worship would “provide the patrons with diverse types of religious and...

        Residents have their say at second rehab forum

        premium_icon Residents have their say at second rehab forum

        News Community remains divided on whether a drug rehabilitation centre would bring...