ON THE TEAR: Frenchville's Bodie Vidler finds room to move in the rugby union game against Biloela on Saturday.
ON THE TEAR: Frenchville's Bodie Vidler finds room to move in the rugby union game against Biloela on Saturday.
Rugby Union

Frenchville's speed key factor in win over Bilo

Pam McKay
by
8th Apr 2019 9:30 AM
RUGBY UNION: Frenchville 1 made it two on the trot with another convincing win at Victoria Park on Saturday.

The Lance Robb-coached side ran out 35-14 winners over Biloela, who started the game with just 10 players.

It follows their 50-14 win over Brothers 2 in the season opener last weekend.

Frenchville flyhalf Robbie Chelepy said it was a solid win against a determined opposition.

"The boys warmed up really well and we trained really well all week,” he said.

"Bilo's always a tough side, especially in the forwards. They've got some big boys but our speed got us the win today.”

The points were shared around, with Chelepy one of his team's five try scorers.

Frenchville 1 and Biloela faced off at Victoria Park on Saturday.
Frenchville 1 and Biloela faced off at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Chelepy said the positives on Saturday were Frenchville's defence and the way the team kept to its structure.

He said while Frenchville had lost some experience in the off-season, including skipper Cameron Lindley, the team's new young recruits were bringing some real energy and enthusiasm.

Coach Lance Robb said his flankers Henare Morgan and Dan White led the way on Saturday.

He was impressed with some of the reserve graders who were getting their chance to step up.

"They're not looking out of place and they're really lifting their game,” he said.

Robb identified a couple of areas which the team needed to work on moving forward.

"We'll work on some of those things that didn't look so good on Saturday,” he said.

"It's only early so we'll just keep trying to get the team gelling well and playing the way we want them to.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

