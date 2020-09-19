Menu
Shoppers are rushing to stock up on one of Kmart’s favourite items, after the retail giant slashed its price on the range to just $1.
Smarter Shopping

Frenzy after Kmart reduces big seller to $1

by Adrianna Zappavigna
19th Sep 2020 11:51 AM

In a move that has sent shoppers wild, Kmart has reduced a huge range of its food storage containers to as little as a $1.

The discount retailer has slashed its (already) bargain prices on many of its Snap Lid Food Containers and Clip Lid Food Containers.

A wide selection of different container shapes and sizes are now on offer, with prices now ranging from $1 to $2.

Bargain hunters have been ecstatically stocking up on the reusable food containers. Picture: Markdown Addicts Australia/Facebook.
Some of the retailer's best sellers have been included in the price cut, including:

  • 2-Pack Snap Lid Containers, 400ml - now $1
  • 1.7L Snap Lid Container - now $1
  • 1.6L Rectangle Tall Clip Container - now $1.50
  • 3.6L Cereal Clip Container - now $2

At just $1, $1.50 and $2, those prices are pretty hard to beat. Picture: Markdown Addicts Australia/Facebook.
After news of the price slash hit Facebook group Markdown Addicts Australia, shoppers went into a buying frenzy.

"Just bought a whole lot and am going back for more," said one shopper, according to 7 News.

"The clip containers are so good, stocking up," remarked keen shopper.

"Cheapest containers I've seen in ages," added another.

Originally published as Frenzy after Kmart reduces big seller to $1

