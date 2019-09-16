Frenzy over Aldi product’s secret function

It caused a frenzy when it was introduced to stores alongside the Aldi Thermomix dupe earlier this month, but now eagle-eyed cooks have spotted an even more exciting detail that comes with the discount supermarket's air fryer.

The $149 air fryer is 10 litres making it perfect for preparing healthy meals more easily, but it also comes with an added function.

The budget appliance also comes with the ability to dehydrate foods, meaning fruit and vegetables can be preserved as snacks rather than thrown out.

Posting in Aldi Facebook groups, shoppers lucky to get their hands on one of the air fryers have shown off the appliance's "amazing" extra trick.

Aldi's air fryer has proved as much as a hit as their Thermomix dupe.

"OMG!!! The Aldi Air Fryer also dehydrates no more wasting herbs," one person wrote in Aldi Mums Facebook group.

Others used to air fryer to dehydrate fruit, turning it into "great little healthy snack treat food", one person commented.

"I cut thin pieces (about) 2-3mm! Then brushed lightly with lemon juice (bottle) to stop browning! Then did them at 70 degrees for 6 hours," a commented explained.

Many expressed amazement at the extra function while lamenting that their own air fryer didn't have that function.

Shoppers are loving the Aldi air fryer's dehydrator function.

Others have expressed surprise at the air fryer’s extra function.



"This is (a) new thing for me," one commented, while another added: "OMG you can do that in an air fryer? I need to upgrade mine. It's crapola compared to this."

Unfortunately for anyone hoping to get their hands on an air fryer, an Aldi Australia spokesowoman confirmed to news.com.au that the appliance is sold out nationwide.

Sold alongside the Aldi air fryer was the Mistral Thermo Cooker which caused a frenzy before it even hit shelves.

Eagle-eyed shoppers noted the product had previously been sold at Big W and Spotlight and recommended it as a cheaper alternative to the pricey Thermomix, the latest model which costs $2269.

"I got this one from Big W a few years ago. Not 100% the same but good for the price," one shopper commented.

"3 year warranty is good! Better than Thermomix!" one person wrote while another added: "I own this (Aldi version of Thermomix) and it is awesome!"