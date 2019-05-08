Fresh chapter for Emu Park as new business opens doors

WRITE STUFF: Shelley and Lionel Warcon have opened the doors at Shell's Bell's Bookshop.

THE Emu Park business community has welcomed another member to the fold after the owner of Shell's Bell's Bookshop opened for trading on Thursday.

Owner Shelley Warcon said the decision to open the bookshop was a "no brainer”.

"I have been running an on-line second-hand book business for over 10 years and after moving to Emu Park about a year ago, I thought it was something that would be a good fit for the peaceful little town,” Ms Warcon said.

"I was strolling down the road in Emu Park CBD one day and saw an empty shop and thought 'why not?'

"We will stock a whole range of used or pre-loved books, including comics, and we offer a book exchange so you can clean your bookshelf out and bring them in and select some new books to take home and enjoy.

"As well as servicing the reading needs of the local community, I think the bookshop will be a perfect gem for visitors to the region looking to sit back and relax.”

Shelley's love of books began early. While enjoying a family holiday as a nine-year-old, she visited a bookshop to exchange her comics and promptly informed her mother that one day she would open her own bookshop.

"I opened my own bookshop when I lived in NSW about 10 years ago at the same time I began the online pre-loved bookshop business,” she said.

"I have always been an avid reader, although I have seven children now so I don't have as much time to indulge that passion as I used to when I was younger.

"I love to encourage people to take the time to relax with a good book. We are stocking a full range of fiction, non-fiction, fantasy, sci-fi, historical, western, Mills and Boons, young adult, children's reading and comics.”

Shell's Bell's Bookshop is located at shop 5/8 Hill St, Emu Park right in the heart of Emu Park shopping precinct.