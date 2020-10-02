Shocking footage shows a West Australian healthcare worker beside an infected person without any PPE, triggering fears of an outbreak.

A West Australian healthcare worker has been forced into quarantine after failing to wear personal protective equipment when infected seafarers arrived in Port Hedland.

Footage shows the nurse within metres of an infected crew member without any PPE on Thursday, triggering fears of a COVID-19 outbreak in WA.

Former Port Hedland mayor Camilo Blanco expressed his outrage at a community meeting.

"Within a metre we had someone actually without PPE on in the vicinity, so are we following the protocols correctly and is that person now in isolation?" he told Nine News.

But WA Country Health's Jeff Moffet assured there was no risk.

"There is no risk, there's no close contact issue that's arisen as a result of that, appropriate distance and time frames are maintained at all times," he said.

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan says the nurse is now in isolation. Picture: Joel Griffiths/NCA NewsWire

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan said the nurse who had been in the area for the past six days and initially tested negative for COVID-19 was in quarantine as a "precautionary measure".

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to the bulk carrier off Port Hedland stands at 17.

There are now a dozen crew members in quarantine at the Hedland Hotel, 10 of whom have tested positive.

Nine people remain on the Patricia Oldendorff as part of the essential crew, and seven of them have tested positive.

The ship, carrying 20 Filipino nationals and the captain, has been anchored nine nautical miles off WA's northwest coast since 16 September.

Originally published as Fresh COVID-19 outbreak fears for WA