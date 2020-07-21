Fresh face takes charge as city’s new Anglican Bishop

Peter and Virginia Grice. Peter has been announced the 13th Bishop of the Archdiocese of Rockhampton.

THE Administrator and Bishop’s Commissary of the Anglican Diocese of Rockhampton, Ven. Tom Henderson-Brooks, has named its 13th Bishop as the Very Reverend Peter Grice.

Mr Grice and his wife Virginia will move from Geraldston toward the end of the year.

Mr Henderson-Brooks’ announcement is as follows:

“With much joy and gratitude to Almighty God, I announce the successful election of the Very Reverend Peter John Grice as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Rockhampton. The Episcopal Announcement was made at a Special Session of Synod, via Zoom, that was also livestreamed on Saturday,” he said.

“Peter currently serves as the Dean of the Cathedral in Geraldton, Western Australia. As a family, Peter, Virginia and their five children, have ministered previously in the Dioceses of Armidale and North West Australia.

“Peter was born in Newcastle, NSW and completed High School in Wollongong, NSW. He studied a Bachelor of Commerce/Law at the University of NSW before working as a solicitor in Sydney.

“He has completed Theological Studies through the Australian College of Theology, studying at Sydney Missionary and Bible College. He holds further Post Graduate qualifications from Moore Theological College and Trinity Theological College.

“After completing his initial theological training, Peter responded to the call of Parish ministry in the Diocese of Armidale, where he was deaconed and priested in 2001 and 2002 respectively.

“He served as the Assistant Minister and then Incumbent of St Augustine’s Inverell for 14 years, before accepting his current position as Dean and Minister-in-Charge of the Holy Cross Cathedral Geraldton in January 2015. He is also licensed as the Vicar General of the North West Australia Diocese.

“Peter is passionate about encouraging people to know Christ and to make Him known. His desire is to shape and enable the church to communicate the good news of Jesus effectively. “He also loves sport, travel (pre COVID), maritime history, reading, amateur farming and music, to name a few of his interests.

“Peter and Virginia will say farewell to their beloved Geraldton Cathedral congregations at the end of 2020 before moving from one side of the country, diagonally to the other side, (as only a Bishop-Elect can).

“The dates for Peter’s 2021 Consecration and Installation, as the 13th Bishop of Rockhampton, will be announced as soon as the details are finalised.”

In addressing the Synod Representatives of the Rockhampton Diocese, the Very Revd Peter Grice expressed his excitement.

“I am excited about serving God and his people in Central Queensland,” he said.

“I look forward to prayerfully working with the clergy and laity of Central Queensland, as we proclaim Jesus in word and deed. I can’t wait to see you all in person.”