Fresh face takes over as principal at major Rocky school

ST ANTHONY’S Catholic Primary School looks to be in good hands as students head into the upcoming school year, with the appointment of new principal Michael Roach announced on Friday.

The North Rockhampton institution welcomes its new leader following the departure of its previous principal Helen Dean last year.

Mr Roach, who previously worked as the foundation principal at St Brigid’s Catholic Primary School in Emerald, brings with him an extensive history in education, including a 20-year teaching career and more than 12-years in leadership roles throughout the Central Queensland region.

He is particularly excited about leading St Anthony’s into the future and eventually becoming part of the wider Rockhampton community.

“St Anthony’s is a place where children are comfortable to play, learn and grow in a nurturing, encouraging and faith-filled environment,” he said

Rockhampton Catholic Education director Leesa Jeffcoat credited Mr Roach as an experienced leader, one who continuously inspired a strong sense of community at his previous schools.

“Mick is well respected,” she said, noting his natural enthusiasm and capacity to forge strong links among Catholic schools, the Parish and the wider regional community as key components to his successful career.

“He is a man of deep faith, committed to the creation of positive and active learning environments and to working in partnership with parents and staff to foster the faith development of students and to nurture in them a lifelong love of learning,” Miss Jeffcoat said.

The avid rugby fan moves to Rockhampton with his family, wife Lauren and two young sons – with plans already made to explore the region’s various camping spots.

The new principal said the family’s move to the city had been met with generous hospitality, later extending his thanks to the wider community.

“We received such a warm and friendly welcome and are very much looking forward to settling into life in Rockhampton and fully embracing this great opportunity we’ve been blessed with,” Mr Roach said.