Fresh flowers a blooming success at Kabra family farm

FAMILY FARM: Jessie, 7, Mia, 5, Jack 1, Dad Daniel at Hill Cottage Farm, Kabra with the '"flamingo flowers”.

SOME of you may remember the Homegrown Series The Morning Bulletin ran last year.

It featured the diverse businesses we have in the Central Queensland region: from lychees being exported to China, one of the very last farm butchers, a train driver turned candlestick maker and we even braved a few bee stings for the love of honey (plus many more stories). The articles will be appearing in the paper sporadically when a local maker or farmer we haven't already covered pops up.

Mia, 5, loves to eat the edible flowers. Allan Reinikka ROK030519aflowers

WHAT started as a little project for their daughter's homeschooling has bloomed into a full-scale business with even bigger plans for the future.

Today's story is about a beautiful family who own Hill Cottage Farm at Kabra and grow farm-fresh flowers, which are sold locally.

Emma and Daniel have three children: Jessie, 7, Mia, 5, and Jack, 1.

Fresh flowers are a sentimental memory of Emma's childhood.

Jessie, 7, enjoys helping in the garden. Allan Reinikka ROK030519aflowers

She has fond memories of being with her great aunt in the garden cutting fresh flowers and arranging them in vases.

It was a tradition Emma always wanted to carry on when she had her own children.

Flower growing became more important in 2015 when she lost her third daughter, Lydia, who was stillborn.

The family grieved together through gardening.

About two years ago Jessie, who is homeschooled, asked if she could grow flowers for a school project and sell them at markets.

So a 200sqm plot was assigned to Jessie to plant flowers and some spaghetti squash.

Every Saturday Jessie and her dad got up at 4am to sell flowers at markets.

But they stopped selling at markets as the farm grew bigger and Daniel worked full time.

Hot and humid weather makes it tricky to grow the flowers. Allan Reinikka ROK030519aflowers

Emma and Daniel soon realised there was a gap in the market for cut flowers and that they could make their little side business into something full time.

"We realised we could farm flowers, not just grow flowers, and it's just gone from there and it's gone in leaps and bounds,” Emma said.

The family began supplying local stores in Rockhampton, created an online blog and social media accounts for customers to order directly.

More and more rows of flowers were planted and fast forward to now, they have around 1ha filled with bright and beautiful goodness.

The flowers are grown as naturally as possible. Allan Reinikka ROK030519aflowers

While things have now progressed "well and truly” beyond what the young children can keep up with, they do still love helping.

The two older girls love picking leftover flowers and arranging them in vases for Granny and eating the edible flowers and herbs.

Along the way the weather has played havoc and the family has tested time and time again what works.

There are no other flower growers in the region and there is no manual on how to grow flowers in our hot and humid climate.

"We are constantly trialling what we can grow,” Emma said.

The farm-fresh flowers arranged in posy jars. Hill Cottage Farm

The farm is 100ha with some goats, sheep and cattle for weed management and to help graze and clear the land for more flower planting.

The family has about 50 varieties of cut flowers that are planted from seeds each fortnight.

These are constantly tended, cut and picked.

Beautiful farm fresh cut flowers from Hill Cottage Farm at Kabra. Hill Cottage Farm

HILL COTTAGE FARM

Fresh flowers from Kabra farm

hillcottagefamilyfarm.blogspot.com

Environmental, sustainable and organic practices

Available at That Wholefood Place, Our Shop and Berry Good Produce (Parkhurst Town Centre on weekends)

Custom orders available for regular use, special occasions, events and weddings

Subscription service for regular orders

Beautiful farm fresh cut flowers from Hill Cottage Farm at Kabra. Hill Cottage Farm

"It's not easy, it's really hard work... in terms of farming it's very constant,” Emma said.

"It comes down to determination and we love it, it's what we want to do.”

Sunflowers grow extraordinarily well along with zinnia flowers and marigolds.

With the change of the season Emma is excited about new varieties of flowers to plant.

Beautiful farm fresh cut flowers from Hill Cottage Farm at Kabra. Hill Cottage Farm

While there have been some that haven't quite made it, Emma isn't quite ready to strike them off the list yet and has plans for another season.

The family hasa strong focus on being environmentally friendly and using organic practices with no chemicals.

This is the main reason they believe their flowers are so popular.

"They aren't different, they are local and they are real flowers,” Emma said.

"They aren't cut and died, they aren't picked and put in storage for days,” Daniel said.

There is still plenty of room for the flowers to grow and the pair have just put in 1km of 100 passionfruit vines.

But while they have big dreams and exciting plans they won't be steering away from their original values.

You won't find a greenhouse on Emma and Daniel's farm as they plan to always grow flowers "as naturally as possible”.