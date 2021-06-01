Fresh footage revealed in murder probe

Police have launched an appeal for information. Picture: NSW Police

Detectives are still trying to piece together the final movements of a Sydney man whose body was found submerged in a pond, surrounded by bush, last month.

And police believe members of the public could hold vital clues needed to crack the mystery case.

Scott Bradshaw, 42, was last seen in the Brighton Le Sands area on Saturday, April 24. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since, and police believe he died in suspicious circumstances.

The alarm was raised on April 31 when Mr Bradshaw failed to turn up for scheduled appointments.

Scott Bradshaw was last seen on April 24. Picture: NSW Police

Police divers comb the pond. Picture: NSW Police

Officers combed Rockdale Bicentennial Park on May 3 and found Mr Bradshaw’s vehicle in a carpark adjacent to the parklands.

His body was then discovered partially submerged in a large pond.

Investigators believe Mr Bradshaw’s car pulled into the carpark at Rockdale Bicentennial Park about 9.30pm on April 24.

Police divers returned to the pond on May 29 and combed the water for further clues.

“Divers recovered clothing which investigators suspect belonged to Scott,” NSW Police said in a statement.

Police said Mr Bradshaw’s car arrived at the carpark about 9.30pm on April 24. Picture: NSW Police

They found clothing belonging to Mr Bradshaw. Picture: NSW Police

Detectives have now released CCTV footage of people in the park at the time of Mr Bradshaw’s disappearance.

Police do not believe the people in the park were involved in Mr Bradshaw’s death but would like to speak to them as part of the investigation.

“Police are continuing to piece together Scott’s movements and are appealing for anyone who may have seen or spoken with him during this time to come forward,” NSW Police said.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.

Police will address the media with more information later on Tuesday.

Originally published as Fresh footage revealed in murder probe