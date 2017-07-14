Fresh new look (and taste) for popular CBD restaurant

GRAND DESIGNS: Danny Loone and Michael Jones have started renovations at Coffee House, including new outdoor seating and a new menu.

THE changes may be little, but Michael Jones and Danny Loone are hoping they'll have a big impact on one CBD cafe.

Danny, manager of Coffee House, said the business owners had been asking staff about how the restaurant and cafe could improve in recent months.

He said they had been open to all feedback and were implementing a raft of changes, including kitchen upgrades, a new shaded outdoor seating area, fresh coats of paint and a whole new menu.

Michael, from Commercial Kitchen Design, has been visiting Rockhampton to guide the changes and said he believed locals would enjoy the new food offerings as well as the styling makeover.

"We've kept a lot of the favourite that are on here, but the menu's a lot lighter,” he said.

"The main course menu is really focused on local content.

"We're going to really feature the Rockhampton beef ... and we're talking to the seafood suppliers about the local seafood.”

Along with this, home made cakes and muffins will replace the current cabinet offerings.

New local staff have also been added to the roster and are being trained.

Michael said there were plenty of extra ideas for special menu items once the new range had settled in.

"From what I've seen as an outsider to the town, the standards of food in the area have really improved,” he said.

"Part of what we're doing with the new menu is lifting that standard.”

The improvements also include the addition of outdoor dining along the Bolsover St frontage, which Danny and Michael hope will liven up the footpath.

The CBD Facade Improvement Scheme eligibility area has been extended after a successful year-long trial. Contributed

The makeover comes as Rockhampton Regional Council this week approved the CBD Façade Improvement Scheme, which gives businesses in designated CBD zone subsidies towards building improvements.

A trial scheme offered a capped two tier subsidy based on the frontage of the property which must be matched by the owner.

A report presented to councillors on Tuesday showed six improvements were completed in the 2016/17 trial, five were incomplete and seven agreements to improve had lapsed.

A further nine expressions of interest were received for properties outside the trial area (East and Quay St from Fitzroy to William St and Fitzroy, Denham and William Sts from Quay to East St).

Since the trial, the area of eligibility has extended back to Bolsover St and out to Archer St and Derby St, taking in a further six blocks.

Works focused on lighting, exterior walls, windows, doors, entranceways, awnings, painting and architectural or artistic features are eligible.

Council approved the extended scheme, which will now run for the 2017/18 year.