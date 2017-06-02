25°
News

Fresh new look for iconic Rocky venue

Melanie Plane
| 2nd Jun 2017 6:25 AM
The Criterion Hotel is getting a new look.
The Criterion Hotel is getting a new look. Allan Reinikka ROK010617athecri1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S out with the cream and in with the new for Rockhampton's iconic Criterion Hotel Motel.

The historic local venue, and Rockhampton's oldest business, is currently undergoing a major makeover, with the entire facade receiving a freshen up.

Licensee Ryan Turnbull said it had been about 13 years since the "Cri” had seen a paint brush and it was time to give the "old girl” a facelift.

"The paint job was needed. We just want to look after the old girl and make sure she is looking good for the next 10-15 years,” Mr Turnbull said.

"I think the last time we painted the building was about 2004. Last time it was a three-colour scheme and this is a five-colour scheme giving a bit more depth to the building.”

With white replacing the former "Criterion cream” - a special tone created for the building in 2004 - as the dominant colour, Mr Turnbull said tones of grey and Fraser Island gold had also been incorporated.

The Criterion Hotel is getting a new look.
The Criterion Hotel is getting a new look. Allan Reinikka ROK010617athecri3

With the Rockhampton Riverbank Revitalisation transforming the river bank and street in front of the building, Mr Turnbull said touching up the Cri was a logical step.

"It needed a paint job and we thought, we're going to have to do it now because once everything is looking good around us, we can look good as well,” he said.

"The boys from local business Programmed Maintenance Services started about two weeks ago and they should be finished painting by the end of next week.

"Everyone is loving it. They love the colour and it's very positive.”

The Criterion Hotel is getting a new look.
The Criterion Hotel is getting a new look. Allan Reinikka ROK010617athecri5

Mr Turnbull said the roof of the Cri and interior had also received some "TLC”.

"The old roof above the stairwell had to be replaced. It was damaged in Cyclone Marcia,” he said.

"The section replaced was the last part of the original roof. Now the whole roof is all brand new and ready to last for another 150 years.

"We're always fixing things up inside. It's like the Sydney Harbour Bridge, you start at one end and by the time you get to the other end you have to go back again,” he said.

"We were going to put a door back in on the corner of Fitzroy and Quay Sts but we had some issues on the foundation and stuff like that so we put a window back in and built a booth table.”

Ryan Turnbull in the foyer of the Criterion Hotel. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin.
Ryan Turnbull in the foyer of the Criterion Hotel. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin. Chris Ison ROK070312ccri1

Mr Turnbull said a lack of foot traffic during the reconstruction of Quay St combined with a downturn in the central Queensland economy had meant a drop in day trade and accommodation bookings at the Cri in recent times but he hoped business would bounce back soon.

"We really don't know if we are going to see any benefit from the Riverbank Revitalisation until a few months after it is completed,” he said.

"But we are lucky in that we have a great location and good looks. It's one of those buildings that if you haven't been inside, you want to go in and have a look.

"We have the River Festival coming up and then the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival, so we are looking forward to that.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  criterion hotel criterion hotel rockhampton heritage listed rockhampton history rockhampton pub

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Ex-Rocky man in the fight of his life after crash

Ex-Rocky man in the fight of his life after crash

A GoFundMe Page has been set up for Luke and his young family

Fresh new look for iconic Rocky venue

The Criterion Hotel is getting a new look.

Criterion Hotel Motel gets a makeover

BREAKING: Rail giant to close Rocky workshop, 180+ jobs axed

Aurizon works to a walk out at 1pm over a number of work issues.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

MORE THAN 300 Central Queensland workers will lose their job.

'High-paid Aurizon executives ruin workers' careers'

This is a massive slap in the face to the people of CQ - Byrne

Local Partners

FISHING FRIDAY: Estuaries providing pretty full muddies

FISHING guru Scottty Lynch says conditions will be rubbish until at least next Wednesday.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Fresh new look for iconic Rocky venue

The Criterion Hotel is getting a new look.

Criterion Hotel Motel gets a makeover

Indulge your inner-pirate with Notorius ship this weekend

WALK THE PLANK: Treasure to be found on Notorius at Keppel Bay Marina this weekend.

Will you be made to walk the plank?

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to weekend events across the region

Nora Hanasy is a finalist in this years Bayton Awards.

Find out what's happening in CQ this weekeend.

Beast of a ride locked in for Rocky Show as dispute resolved

RIDING ON: Rockhampton Show-goers enjoy the spinning Coaster ride at the 2016 show.

Show society and showmen's guild reach agreement over rides dispute

Ed Sheeran's Aussie promoter says more tickets will be offered

UK star's promoter begs Australian fans to be patient and steer clear of buying marked up tickets on secondary sites like Viaogo.

Crab crawl to the Capricorn Coast to catch crustaceans

2017 ICRAB CLASSIC: Grab a decent crab to net a prize.

Mark on your calendar the dates for the second annual ICRAB Classic.

Who would have thought science could be this fun?

SCIENCE: Sarah Buchan demonstrates the air cannon at the Shell Questacon Science Circus.

Prepare yourselves for an action packed day of science fun.

'AS IF': Clueless turns 22, Alicia Silverstone spills goss

It was all about the clothes

Silverstone surprised fans at a screening of Clueless

Kernaghan returns to Rocky's Great Western

OUTBACK CLUB: Lee Kernaghan returns to the Great Western Hotel this weekend.

Boys from the Bush tour hits Rocky this weekend

Fossil discoveries at the Capricorn Caves

WALK ON THE WILD SIDE: Then the palaeo guide will lead you through the caves revealing thousands of tiny bone fossils and teeth embedded in the cave sediment.

Fossil tour will reveal the region's prehistoric past.

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, and Zac Efron star in Baywatch.

The men are the sex objects in musclebound Baywatch

Amazing Highset Family Home With Stunning Views and Huge Rumpus -Only $329,000

12 Suthers Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

You will love this fantastic highset family home perfectly positioned at the crest of Suthers Avenue in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville and in the...

969m2 Vacant Block in Nth Rocky CBD

57 Elphinstone Street, Berserker 4701

Residential Land One of the last Vacant Blocks available in North Rockhampton Business Distrct ... $270,000

One of the last Vacant Blocks available in North Rockhampton Business Distrct - LARGE FLAT 969m2 Block - PRICED TO SELL - this is ECONOMIC advantage! - Nestled...

Privacy, Space and Quality ABOUNDS

307 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $419,000

Secure 930m2 of Blissful, Peace and Quiet - THREE + BEDROOMS, TWO Bathrooms PLUS SIDE ACCESS to Powered shed - Backs onto PEACEFUL creek line RETREAT - SOLAR...

Large Ocean View home-site!

Lot 6,4 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views ... $190,000

This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views of the Keppels! Featuring: • Easy street access • Approx. 1,248m2 building envelope •...

AUCTION - Hotel Freehold for Sale Rockhampton

385 Lakes Creek Road, Koongal 4701

Commercial An opportunity now exists to purchase this quaint hotel in this high ... Auction on site...

An opportunity now exists to purchase this quaint hotel in this high traffic exposed, North Rockhampton location. Positioned on a very generous 1,608*m2 corner...

Iconic Business Offered For Sale For The First Time In 3 Decades

176A Berserker Street, Berserker 4701

House 1 1 $139,000 Neg

Having serviced the Central Queensland community for thirty years, the owners of the iconic Prima Donna' Dancewear and Costumes are now selling. This rare and...

2,718m2 Vacant Land in Barlows Hill!

Lot 5,6 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land Looking out over beautiful Farnborough Beach & the Keppels is this large ... $199,000

Looking out over beautiful Farnborough Beach & the Keppels is this large vacant home-site! Features include: • Approx. 1,061m2 building envelope • Underground...

Vacant Land over-looking Farnborough Beach!

Lot 4,8 Heaslips Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land Build your dream home on this large Barlow Hill allotment and enjoy ... $209,000

Build your dream home on this large Barlow Hill allotment and enjoy relaxed coastal living! Features include: • Approx. 978m2 building envelope • Underground...

QUEENSLANDER. 1295M2 ALLOTMENT. 3 BAY SHED WITH POWER.

18 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $200,000

2 LARGE BEDROOMS. 2 ROOMS OF THE BEDROOMS. USE AS DRESSING ROOMS, NURSURY OR OFFICES. SEPARATE LOUNGE NEW KITCHEN SEPARATE DINING ROOM MODERN BATHROOM BACK...

Fantastic Home, Great location, Near New

118 George Lane, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 2 2 $330,000

Motivated sellers, inspections welcomed. This brand new contemporary style home has been designed for space and comfort, a perfect start for a young couple or...

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Industrial site sells for $2.2m

GOOD EXPOSURE: Month-long expressions of interest campaign has resulted in the sale of a prized 6350sq m industrial site at Caloundra West.

Strong industrial property interest results in Caloundra record sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!