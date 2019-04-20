Fresh new prince of hip hop making his mark at Bluesfest

BAKER Boy is still amazed when he can hear a crowd rapping along to his lyrics.

Not only because he can rattle off lines at a mile a minute, but because he raps in both English and Yolngu Matha language.

"It's amazing to see non-indigenous people rapping your lyrics. It shows they actually have the time to read and understand what I'm actually saying. It puts the two worlds together," he told the Northern Star backstage at Bluesfest before a blistering set at the Boomerang stage.

"I had so much fun seeing all the crowd just enjoy their time there, breaking it down and dancing with me.

"We don't make music for ourselves; we make it for everyone to listen to, to get that connection with the song."

Baker Boy, real name Danzal Baker, and his brother in music Dallas Woods both made their Bluesfest debuts on Thursday night, headlining Boomerang - the festival within the festival.

"It's a blessing. A lot of artists on the line-up are people we've been moulded by, so to be on the same stage with them and tell our story form a different perspective is magical," Dallas said.

"That's what Buesfest is about - bringing together everyone and having that connection of mobs from all around Australia coming together. Different styles, different stories, different language - that in itself creates a positive energy. You can't help not wanting to be a part of it. It's important, especially for our young generations."

Baker Boy and Dallas Woods perform at Boomerang during Bluesfest. Seanna Cronin

Speaking of young music lovers, they turn out in their droves - with parents in tow - to see Baker Boy and Woods. With family friendly lyrics, an infectious energy and cool dance moves (both Danzal and Dallas are trained dancers), the rappers have packed out both the Crossroads and Boomerang stages.

Playing three back-to-back sets over the long weekend, Dallas gets the party started before joining Baker Boy on stage for their collaborations Mr La Di Da Di and Black Magic.

Danzal's Marryuna and Cool as Hell are also highlights. Fans should also keep an ear out for his as yet unreleased song Cruise Control.

"I love doing my own stuff but there's nothing better than jumping on stage with your brother," Dallas said. "I love my show and then I'm like 'Yes I get to do it again'.

"He's just got something where you love hanging about him. He's got an innocence about him that's just infectious. You can see how much he loves doing what he does. You want to be around someone who wants to be the best version of themselves."

In 2014, Dallas took a then 17-year-old Danzal under his wing after they met at an Indigenous Hip Hop Project camp.

"Having his presence on the stage and to perform together, it's pretty amazing," Danzal said. "He's my inspiration. He's the first guy who got me into rapping. It's pretty amazing to have him on board."

It's a big year for both artists. Danzal, who hails from Arnhem Land in the NT, will release his debut album while Dallas, from WA's east Kimberley, will embark on his first national tour next month.

Catch Dallas Woods and Baker Boy in their final Bluesfest performances at the Jambalaya stage today from 7.45pm.