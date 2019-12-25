Fresh new store opens at Parkhurst Town Centre

WITH a passion for homemade, healthy food and clean, quality customer service, Alex Gokmen has opened a new fast food outlet that will offer everyone’s favourite late night splurge - the beloved kebab.

Sunlight Kebabs Grill and Fresh Pizza opened in Parkhurst Town Shopping Centre on December 17th, with plenty of options for those looking for a new place for lunch.

The items on the menu include kebabs, fresh produce, Turkish pizzas, Turkish cookies, grilled platters, healthy boxes (meat and salad options), kids meals (chips and nuggets), borek (a baked, filled pastry made of thin flaky dough), desserts, burgers and snack packs.

Mr Gokmen has been in the hospitality industry for the past 22 years, owning kebab stores in Melbourne and Brisbane. He made the move to Rockhampton two years ago for the “good location, less traffic and good people”.

Mahmud and Alexali Gokmen at Sunlight Kebabs, Parkhurst Shopping Centre

“I make my own pizza. It’s fresh and delicious with a fresh base and fresh sauce,” he said.

“It’s my own recipe.”

Mr Gokmen said Sunlight Kebabs would also offer options that catered to food intolerances.

“I also have gluten-free falafel, kebab and pizza,” he said.

“I have special tabouli and homemade falafel.

“I also make a special snack pack box which is beautiful.

“I try to always make healthy food and if people are happy with my food then that makes me happy too.”

Mr Gokmen’s family has jumped on board as part of Sunlight Kebab’s team - making it a family-run business.

Mahmud and Alexali Gokmen at Sunlight Kebabs, Parkhurst Shopping Centre.

Sunlight Kebab and Pizza is located in Parkhurst Town Centre at Shop 17/810-818 Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst.

Opening hours are 9am-9pm seven days a week.

The store also offers Uber Eats delivery and food service.

All food is hand-made in store.

Holiday hours:

Open Christmas Day, from 11.30am

Open Boxing Day, December 26, 10am-9pm

Open New Years Day, January 1, 2020 from 10am-9pm

Current specials: