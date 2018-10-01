Menu
Environment

Fresh warnings as more fire ants march on

Emma Clarke
by
28th Sep 2018 1:59 PM

SOMERSET residents are to be on the look out for fire ants after another confirmed case of the invasive pest was found at Borallon.

The latest positive detection was only about five kilometres outside the Fire Ant Biosecurity Zone.

Biosecurity Queensland officers destroyed the nests via direct nest injection.

The first positive case of fire ants in the Somerset Regional Council area was confirmed at Lowood in August 2017 and other positive detections have since been made including the most recent at the end of last month.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said it was a timely reminder for residents to keep an eye out and report anything suspicious to Biosecurity Queensland.

"We can't become complacent. I encourage all residents to check their paddocks and backyards regularly and report anything suspicious to Biosecurity Queensland so we can work together in eradicating fire ants," Cr Lehmann said.

"Fire ants are very easy to go unnoticed. The nests don't have obvious entry or exit holes, come in various shapes and sizes and can be mounds or just some loose soil."

Fire ants vary in size, between two and six millimetres, are coppery-brown with a dark abdomen, inflict a painful sting and are aggressive.

For more information on fire ants or to report suspect fire ants visit www.daf.qld.gov.au/fireants or call 13 25 23.

