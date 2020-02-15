Freshed faced recruits have chance to learn from the best

FRESH RECRUITS: Stanwell welcomes its latest apprentice and trainees to the team at Stanwell Power Station including Baylin Janes (Left, Electrical Instrumentation Apprentice), Will Hema (Electrical Instrumentation Apprentice), Annabelle Baker (Business Trainee), Taivia Dunne (Warehousing Operations Trainee), Brett Finlayson (Mechanical Fitter and Turner Apprentice) and David McGrath (Mechanical

FRESH RECRUITS: Stanwell welcomes its latest apprentice and trainees to the team at Stanwell Power Station including Baylin Janes (Left, Electrical Instrumentation Apprentice), Will Hema (Electrical Instrumentation Apprentice), Annabelle Baker (Business Trainee), Taivia Dunne (Warehousing Operations Trainee), Brett Finlayson (Mechanical Fitter and Turner Apprentice) and David McGrath (Mechanical

VOLUNTEERING gave Baylin Janes an appreciation for electrical trade work but securing a dream apprenticeship role at Stanwell Power Station confirmed it was the career for him.

Born and raised in Rockhampton, Mr Janes, 18, was one of four new apprentices and two trainees welcomed into the fold at the power station over the past week, joining the 14 apprentices already on the tools.

“At the start of last year, I completed my Certificate II in Electrical Technology and I ended up doing some voluntary work at a business in town and I enjoyed every second of it. It made me realise that electrical is what I want to do,” he said.

Electrical Apprentice Baylin Janes started with Stanwell in the latest apprentice and trainee intake.

Browsing employment websites seeking an apprenticeship, he hit the jackpot when he stumbled upon a position advertised by AGQLD at Stanwell.

“I’d only heard good things about Stanwell so I thought I’d give it a go as there’s a lot of stuff out there to learn, and I got the job,” he said.

The staff at Stanwell have bent over backwards to help the apprentices feel welcome, assigning the new recruits a mentor who drove them out to the power station on the first day and showed them the ropes.

Mr Janes said his role at Stanwell was taking his passion for electricity to the next level.

Stanwell Power Station site manager Angie Zahra said apprentices and trainees may also have the opportunity to maximise their practical experience by working at some of Stanwell Corp’s other sites at Kingaroy, Mackay and Mount Isa.

Stanwell welcomed Electrical Instrumentation Apprentice Will Hema in their latest apprentice and trainee intake.

“Our apprentices and trainees have the opportunity to learn from some of the industry’s most experienced and knowledgeable people,” Ms Zahra said.

Another 11 CQ apprentices have begun their training with Ergon Energy. The new recruits will undertake various roles, including electrical instrumentation, mechanical fitting and turning, warehousing operations, laboratory techniques and business.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said the new recruits were among more than 100 apprentices statewide starting their careers with the state’s publicly owned electricity companies.

“All of these recruits are on the path to a great career in a critical and exciting industry with publicly-owned employers,” Dr Lynham said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke welcomed the new recruits.

“It’s essential that we invest in our future workforce and the jobs of the future,” Ms Lauga said.

“That’s why the Government has placed so much emphasis on STEM in schools.”

Mr O’Rourke said the new recruits were part of a workforce essential to deliver a safe, reliable and affordable electricity supply to Queenslanders.

“These recruits join a cohort of 14 apprentices already at work at Stanwell, part of Queensland’s next generation of skilled and valuable energy workers,” Mr O’Rourke said.