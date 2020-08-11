Freshen up has Bat A Kat on track for success at Rocky

IMPRESSIVE WIN: Jockey Ashley Butler will team up again with Bat A Kat . Picture: Kelly Suli

THERE is nothing like a good old freshen up, is there?

Yes, it invigorates the body and cleanses the mind.

The same principles are applied with racehorses with a few days “freshen up” working wonders after an arduous day on the track in a race.

Talented sprinter Bat A Kat has had a “freshen up’’ after being unplaced in the recent Mackay Newmarket where, if you will excuse the pun, the speed was intense with horses going like bats out of hell.

Bat A Kat, after a brilliant first-up win in Rockhampton a few weeks earlier, was expected to figure among the top three at Mackay on July 31.

However, that did not eventuate with Bat A Kat coming in at eleventh. It wasn’t all that bad as he was only 2.8 lengths away from the winner, Warwick Avenue.

“At first we were disappointed with his effort at Mackay but when we thought about it, the race was run at a very fast pace,” managing owner Kerry Lehmann said.

“Really the run wasn’t all that bad. He’s come along well since having a freshen up out at our property at Pink Lily. He should go well.”

At his best Bat A Kat is a class above his rivals as TAB 1 in the sixth race at Callaghan Park, Rockhampton, today - the Open Handicap (1300m).

Given that he has 60kg to hump and jumping from a wide barrier eight to boot, his odds should be at a good each-way quote.

Bat A Kat will be ridden by Ashley Butler who rode him to victory first-up at Callaghan Park on July 7 but could not make the lower weight at Mackay.

Given that Bat A Kat will have the benefit of residual fitness just 11 days after his Mackay run, he has that as a big plus on his side.

Butler will also ride the Pat Brennan-trained Okie (TAB 2 – Race 5) which looks an outstanding prospect in the Class 3 Plate (1400m).

Brennan also has a top chance in Volum (TAB 6 – R 4) which, on 54kg, is suited under gun jockey Ryan Wiggins.

In this race Butler rides the Stuart Kendrick-trained Let’s Cheer Again (TAB 1) which has a second to none chance.

It would be fitting if the Lyle Rowe-trained Legal Chance (TAB 6 – R 2) could win the $29K QTIS 3YO Maiden (1200m) as it would be a great tonic for the hospitalised trainer.

Rowe remains in a Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after sustaining a fracture to the skull and bleeding from the brain after a nasty horse-related accident at Callaghan Park track work last Friday morning.

The trainer has been receiving visitors and reports from his family are that his condition is slightly improved.

Late yesterday race times for the “patron-free” TAB meeting at Callaghan Park were being adjusted to run “10 to 12 minutes” later by Racing Queensland as the Quirindi, NSW, corresponding meeting had been abandoned.