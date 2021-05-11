‘Friend’ blamed for altering prescription

Peter Shane Foreman pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 10 to one count of attempted to obtain a controlled drug with an altered prescription. Picture: iStock

Peter Shane Foreman pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 10 to one count of attempted to obtain a controlled drug with an altered prescription. Picture: iStock

A “friend” has been blamed for altering a prescription produced by a man at a Rockhampton pharmacy for a quantity of endone tablets larger than what was originally prescribed.

Peter Shane Foreman pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 10 to one count of attempting to obtain a controlled drug with an altered prescription.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said Foreman attended the emergency department of Rockhampton Hospital on the morning of February 2 and received a prescription for endone tablets, which contained the controlled drug oxycodone.

Sergeant Janes said Foreman then attended a Rockhampton pharmacy at 10.50am, where he presented a prescription for the tablets.

He said the pharmacist noted the prescription had been altered from 5mg to 15mg and called police.

He said Foreman told police he had not altered the prescription.

He said Foreman claimed to have shown the prescription to a “friend” on the way to the pharmacy and believed that person altered the script.

When asked for the name of the “friend”, he said Foreman responded that he did not know the person’s name.

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis said her client had stopped and spoke with the “friend”, handed them the prescription, and that person then did something to it before he handed it to the pharmacist.

Ms Davis said her client had decided he didn’t want the medication on the way to the pharmacy.

She said her client instructed he should have disposed of the prescription rather than show it to the “friend” or hand it to the pharmacist.

Foreman was fined $500 with a criminal conviction recorded.