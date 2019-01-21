Friend heard splash before mate disappeared

A LATE afternoon photo may be one of the last times Matt Jarvis was captured on camera before he vanished after entering the Brisbane River on Saturday night.

Police and emergency services on Sunday continued to search for Mr Jarvis, 34, who was having a barbecue with friends before he went into the river and has not been seen since.

A group of people are seen near the Brisbane River where Matt Jarvis from Toowoomba went into the river and disappeared.

Police said three of Mr Jarvis's friends jumped in the river to try to find him after he went missing near the Lower River Terrace at the bottom of Kangaroo Point cliffs about 7.45pm.

The photo was taken by a person who had seen the group in the area that afternoon.

Police said Mr Jarvis walked off towards the river during the evening and was followed by a female friend who then turned back to the group of friends.

The woman told police she then heard rustling in the trees and a splash in the water, saying she believed the sounds came from Mr Jarvis.

Missing man Matt Jarvis, 34.

A police helicopter joins the search.

Police said witnesses reported seeing Mr Jarvis in the river before his head went under the water and he did not resurface.

Mr Jarvis is described as being approximately 170cm tall with a proportionate build, fair complexion with long brown dreadlocks.

He was last seen wearing a long, white-sleeved shirt, green cargo pants, a white cap and Nike shoes.

Friends yesterday said they were hoping for a positive outcome to the search.

Ayesha Sleet wrote online that she hoped he would be found safe and well and was thinking of his "beautiful family". Another friend, Shane Morris, wrote: "Really hoping to hear some good news soon."

Authorities said they would continue to search for Mr Jarvis on Monday.