Friend: No team politics at play here

Andrea Friend intends to run as a council candidate for Livingstone at the March local government elections.

Andrea Friend intends to run as a council candidate for Livingstone at the March local government elections.

LIVINGSTONE Shire councillor hopeful Andrea Friend has reinforced she is not taking sides in the lead-up to the March elections.

On Wednesday in The Morning Bulletin, intended mayoral candidate Andy Ireland put to bed speculation that he had aligned himself with several current Livingstone Shire councillors and prospective council candidates.

It followed the appearance last Thursday on Mr Ireland’s Facebook page “Intended Mayoral Candidate for Livingstone” of a photo with himself and others at a “meet and greet” event he hosted on the Capricorn Coast the night before.

Those in the photo were councillors Adam Belot, Pat Eastwood and Glenda Mather as well as Andrea Friend, Keith Sully and Rhodes Watson who have signalled their intentions to run as councillor candidates.

MEET AND GREET: This photo was posted on Andy Ireland’s Facebook page “Intended Mayoral Candidate for Livingstone.” Pictured are Cr Adam Belot, Andrea Friend, Andy Ireland, Keith Sully, Cr Pat Eastwood, Cr Glenda Mather and Rhodes Watson.

When asked, Mr Ireland told The Morning Bulletin: “That photo should in no way be interpreted as a team that’s running, because it’s not.

“It’s just a photo of a collective of people who were there on the night.”

Following the story, Ms Friend was quick to publicly support Mr Ireland’s comments and reinforced the photo did not depict a team.

“Myself and all others pictured were invited along with many other business owners and community members,” she said.

“As a future candidate it’s important for me to listen, observe, and understand what other candidates, both mayoral and councillor, have to offer.

“We are in no way a team or group.”

Ms Friend said as a future councillor candidate she must be able to keep the lines of communication open with all of the mayoral candidates.

“This is important, as if elected, I don’t wish to spend my time playing politics over perceived loyalties.

“I want to be heard and make my vote count for the people of our shire.

“After all, this is the exact reason why I’m running in the 2020 Livingstone election.”

Ms Friend has worked at Livingstone Shire Council in a customer support role for the past 10 years.

She has taken leave from that position to run for council.