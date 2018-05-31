Friendly bet pays off for Project Booyah's upcoming trek

Project Booyah graduates Shai Hayden, Liam King and Lachlan Savage are preparing for their Kokoda trip which is about three weeks away.

A BET between a police officer and real estate agent paid off for one local program this week.

Principal of Ray White Rockhampton, David Bell made a bet with a Rockhampton Police officer that he wouldn't be able to come in under 100th place at the Rocky River Run.

The officer blew Mr Bell's expectations out of the water and came 44th.

In turn Mr Bell agreed to donate $1,500 to Project Booyah and its upcoming Kokoda Trail trip.

The donation comes after federal funding for the successful early intervention program was cut, leaving the program $700,000 short and without support councillors.

Project Booyah co-ordinator Senior Constable Joe Ramsay said it was nice to know the project was supported by the community.

"All these people have come on board to help us with the goal of helping out some young men who don't necessarily get the help they need sometimes,” he said.

"The changes we see in them are almost priceless so the small but generous amounts we receive from the community go a long way.”

Cst Ramsay said the money donated by David would go towards items for the Kokoda trip which will see three of the Project Booyah graduates tackle the hard trek in three weeks time.

"The money will go towards all the incidental stuff like boots, malaria tablets, socks, the right pair of shorts and water bottles we have to take,” he said.

"Just all of that stuff that you don't think about that ends up costing money.”

Cst Ramsay said from what he could see Rockhampton was really passionate about Project Booyah.

"People really want to help, whether it is giving their own time or giving the boys a pat on the back when they are out and see them doing their thing.

"Just knowing we have the support helps us to keep going forward.”