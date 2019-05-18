Friendly competition for Capricornia candidates

KAP's George Birkbeck and One Nation's Wade Rothery at the North Rockhampton State School's polling station.

ONE Nation's Wade Rothery and Katter Australian Party's George Birkbeck are spending election day handing out flyers to voters at North Rockhampton State School.

Mr Rothery said he had noticed "waves” of interest in different parties as the voters poured through the doors.

"It's like for an hour straight, people will be taking Labor or Liberal cards and the it will change and they all start coming to us,” he said.

He also noticed the same trend during pre-polling.

Despite the lengthy build up to the big day, Mr Rothery said he slept well following a Broncos win last night.

Mr Birkbeck said he was glad election day was finally upon him.

One Nation's Wade Rothery placing his vote at the North Rockhampton State High School. Jack Evans

He and his party had opted for how to vote cards with multiple directions to preference either ALP or LNP.

Mr Rothery and Mr Birkbeck will retire to the Birkbeck's residence to watch the count together over a few beers.

"There's no reason why we can't enjoy ourselves, regardless of what happens,” Mr Rothery said.

Just moments ago, Mr Rothery sumbitted his vote in the 2019 Federal election.

They will both stay at North Rockhampton State School until polling concludes.