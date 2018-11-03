Toyah’s farewell: Family, friends celebrate life of ‘kind soul’

Friends and family of Toyah Cordingley attend the 24 year old's celebration of life service at the Cairns Funeral Directors Chapel, Manunda. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Friends and family of Toyah Cordingley attend the 24 year old's celebration of life service at the Cairns Funeral Directors Chapel, Manunda. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

TOYAH Cordingley has been remembered as a kind and loving soul who loved animals, everything Harry Potter and made an impact on the lives of all those around her.

More than 350 people gathered yesterday to celebrate the life of the beloved 24-year-old.

Toyah Cordingley, 24, has been farewelled today.

Celebrant and family friend David County said even though Toyah's life was cut short, it was filled with love.

Toyah was tragically found dead on Wangetti Beach after going for a walk with her dog on October 21. A full-scale police homicide investigation into her death has included police divers and forensic dogs.

"Today is not a day to be angry, today's not a day to hate, today's a day to love and reflect on how Toyah impacted our lives," Mr County said.

"When you remember her, remember the good times.

"The love, the laughter, the joy, these are the memories we want to keep forever, not the bad ones."

Friends and family of Toyah Cordingley attend the 24-year-old's celebration of life service at the Cairns Funeral Directors Chapel, Manunda. Pallbearers dressed in orange carry Toyah's casket into the chapel to start the service. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

He shared stories about Toyah's love for animals, which started at a young age.

She was a foster carer for many cats and dogs over the years and helped find homes for many animals.

"She was the mother to many furbabies," Mr County said.

Murder victim Toyah Cordingley was a ‘mother to many furbabies’.

Toyah's mother, Vanessa Gardiner, also shared some special memories.

"When I was pregnant with Toyah, (her grandmother) would always say 'that baby's going to be born with wings' due to my love of fairies," she said.

"So I will say, spread your wings my little Toyah and fly away with those fairies.

"I know you'll be forever safe in their arms. We love you."

Toyah's partner Marco Heidenreich also shared his love for her in a message he wrote that was read out at the service.

"To the most beautiful person I've ever had the pleasure of sharing my life with," he wrote.

"You captivated me with your beautiful soul.

"Each moment I spent with you made me love you more. I will always love you with all that I am.

"You will forever be in my mind and in my heart as you always were before."

Friends and family of Toyah Cordingley attend the 24-year-old's celebration of life service at the Cairns Funeral Directors Chapel, Manunda. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Toyah's sister Leynah Gardiner remembered her as a kind and loving soul.

"You're without a doubt the best sister in the world and nothing will ever change that," she said.

A group of friends also shared memories of Toyah, from childhood and school days to travelling through Europe for her 21st birthday.

Flowers and cards on a tree at Wangetti Beach where Toyah Cordingley was murdered PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

TRIBUTE

Message from Toyah's father Troy Cordingley

To Brighteyes - Love Daddio

What do you say at a time like this.

What can I tell you all.

I can tell you how beautiful, wonderful and caring she is, and of her loving soul.

Of her compassion for all creatures great and small, but you all know this.

I could tell you of the horror, pain, injustice and unfairness of what has occurred, but you know this also.

So, I will say this to my little girl.

I know that you are with me now and will forever be with me, until one day we will be together again.

My love for you is boundless and cannot be surpasses. My brightness, My Toyah.