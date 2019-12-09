Friends confirm Karl and Jasmine’s baby joy

Karl Stefanovic will become a father again with news wife of one year Jasmine is pregnant with the couple's first child.

The popular TV presenter is already dad to three children with his first wife, Cassandra Thorburn.

"Jas and Karl are over the moon," a friend told The Daily Telegraph. "They are very happy."

It is understood Stefanovic has told his three children - Jackson, 19, Ava, 13, and River, 12 - and, as a courtesy, his ex-partner. Friends have also been told and are understandably excited for the couple.

Jasmine attends a baby shower in New York City. Picture: Instagram

When contacted about the news, Thorburn quipped: "Are you serious? You are asking me about something that has nothing to do with me."

The confirmation comes a day after the Stefanovic's celebrated their first wedding anniversary in New York.

"They've told their closest friends," another friend said. "They couldn't be happier."

Jasmine, 34, showed off her growing baby bump as she attended an intimate celebration in New York with her girlfriends, who dropped several clues on social media that she may be expecting her first child.

Stefanovic was tagged in various photos, including one which appeared to show her displaying a "bump".

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough’s wedding in Cabo, Mexico last year

One friend tellingly added baby emojis to the eyebrow-raising "bump" snap, while another pal wrote the caption: "I love baby showers".

The couple have not responded to requests for comment.

Stefanovic, 45, is understood to have had a vasectomy back in 2010 and reportedly sought medical assistance to reverse the procedure.

"I have had the snip now. So we're definitely not having any more kids unless at some point we want to have it reversed, although I really can't see that happening any time soon," he told Woman's Day magazine at the time.

In April this year however, the Telegraph revealed Stefanovic underwent two surgeries to have the vasectomy reversed.

The Stefanovics first sparked baby rumours in 2017 when Thorburn was quoted as telling Woman's Day at the time that she was not surprised.

"Not surprising - they've been so quick to parade themselves around town," she told the publication.

On Sunday morning, Mara & Mine shoe designer Jasmine spoke out on Instagram while celebrating the couple's first wedding anniversary, but did not directly address baby rumours.

"Happy Anniversary my love! Such a beautiful journey with you. I'm so lucky to be navigating this world with you by my side. I love you," she wrote.

It is big times personally and professionally for Stefanovic, who will return to hosting duties on Nine's beleaguered Today breakfast show in 2020 alongside new co-host Allison Langdon. Some have speculated he will keep his first words on the pregnancy until he is on air in January.

Stefanovic was controversially axed from the show just days after his wedding last December. He came under fire at the time for dating a younger woman but one expert believes viewers have since moved past the scandal and will embrace the reinstated host.

"Certainly this has passed (unless another situation unfolds) and viewers can see Karl has been able to get on with his life," Nicole Reaney of InsideOut Public Relations told Confidential. "Karl has an established equity and a following as a host. He has also been able to maintain a relatively low media profile in the past year. The station would be able to generate a quick fix in ratings by returning a familiar talent and show context and no doubt undertook research to confirm its decision. The audience enjoyed the banter that Karl brought and to shift the hosting style and format without investing heavily in drawing in a new audience was probably a mistake."

Meanwhile, Stefanovic's younger brother, Sky News host Peter, and his TV host partner Sylvia Jeffreys are also expecting their first child together.

Last week, Jeffreys hosted a baby shower in Sydney and this weekend again celebrated the impending arrival with a party in Brisbane.