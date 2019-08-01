Friends devastated after legal figure’s sudden death

A PROMINENT Gold Coast legal figure and Aussie rules fanatic is being remembered as a "selfless, heart-and-soul" man.

Scott Anthony Reid, a partner at national firm MinterEllison, passed away suddenly in his sleep last Friday.

The 52-year-old's death has come as a huge shock to those who knew him.

The head of MinterEllison's litigation and dispute resolution team on the Gold Coast, the father of three held numerous roles in commercial litigation and legal managerial roles in banking and government.

Mr Reid came to the Coast in 2006 and became heavily involved in the push for the city to win an AFL licence.

Known for his capacity to mentor junior lawyers, Mr Reid also sat on the Bond Law School Advisory Board.

MinterEllison partner Ken Petty said Mr Reid was "selfless, a real heart-and-soul person".

"He was not interested in material possessions or accolades, he was interested in people and deep relationships inside and outside of MinterEllison," Mr Petty said.

"He was so very passionate about people, he genuinely cared and took a long-term interest in helping many, including me, to be a better person or to achieve a particular outcome."

Mr Petty described Mr Reid as an intuitive leader and lawyer who understood the responsibility to humanity that came with it.

"He loved his community, his network and they loved him."

Gold Coast business figure and lawyer John Witheriff (pictured) said Scott Reid “had an extraordinary capacity to bring people together.” Picture: Jerad Williams

Gold Coast business figure John Witheriff said Mr Reid often gave his time freely to those in need of legal help.

"He did it very quietly, but he spent a lot of time at the Bond legal service clinic helping people, especially small business people who couldn't afford a lawyer."

Despite Mr Reid's passion for the Suns, for which he helped secure the licence the Richmond Tigers were always his "first love".

"It was Scott's passion that was behind the push for the Gold Coast team, but it was always a source of concern for me that he was unable to switch his allegiance," Mr Witheriff laughed.

"His plan for this Saturday was to attend the Richmond game with his kids.

COMMUNITY MOURNS LOSS OF SPORTING STALWART

Scott loved the Suns … (Photo by Jono Searle/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

"Scott had the extraordinary capacity to bring people together, because he was the type of person you just liked being around.

"Adam Merlehan, the managing director of the Merlehan Group, also worked with Mr Reid during his time at MinterEllison.

"Scott was an amazing mentor and friend," he said.

"Aside from his exceptional legal talent, he will be remembered for his deep care and compassion for others.

"Scott had a wonderful perspective on what really matters in life and got people to smile and not sweat the small stuff.

"He had a profound ability to connect deeply with all he met, from every walk of life, and he took great joy in guiding young men and women in self-discovering the best version of themselves.

"Scott enriched the lives of so many and will be missed dearly. I am certainly one of them."

Before coming to the Gold Coast, Mr Reid worked in PNG and Samoa for more than 14 years.

Despite his commitment to the Coast he remained involved in PNG community matters.

He held the role of chairman of AFL PNG Limited, operating the largest and most successful sporting development program in PNG and was a member of the PNG institute of company directors.

He split his time between his work on the Gold Coast and his family home in Melbourne, commuting most weeks.

Glenn O'Kearney from GT Advisory and Consulting said Mr Reid was a mentor and a sounding board for him and others.

"He truly epitomised the adage 'don't sweat the small stuff' and he had no room for ego in the way he approached his work and his relationships," he said.

"Always genuine, level headed and solid - such a presence and just a great bloke, and someone that I've learnt so much from professionally and personally. He is going to be deeply missed by his family, friends and colleagues."

A funeral service for Mr Reid will be held in Melbourne Friday at the Balwyn North Uniting Church.

Another celebration of his life for his Queensland friends and colleagues is expected to be held next week on the Gold Coast.