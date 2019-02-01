Friends enter New Year, New Yard competition together

Fiona Rowe of Kawana won $1,000 of Bunnings vouchers in The Morning Bulletin's New Year, New Yard competition

Fiona Rowe of Kawana won $1,000 of Bunnings vouchers in The Morning Bulletin's New Year, New Yard competition Jann Houley

FIONA Rowe reads The Morning Bulletin "from front to back” every day, even when she's miles from her Kawana home.

Visiting the grandkids in Ipswich or the in-laws in New Zealand, whenever she gets a spare ten minutes and free wi-fi, she pulls up the e-paper to catch up with Central Queensland news.

And when she has a day off work, her "morning luxury” is to complete the crosswords and sudoku.

Ever she returned to Rockhampton in 1991 from a few years out west, Mrs Rowe has had The Morning Bulletin delivered to her home.

She clipped out the New Year, New Yard competition coupon in January and took it, along with her neighbour's, to the Morning Bulletin office in Bolsover St.

"Zelma next door rang me to tell me my name was in the paper as the competition winner,” Mrs Rowe said.

"It couldn't have come at a better time; the garden needs a bit of work and the mower was playing up last time I used it.”

Mrs Rowe is looking forward to some window shopping at Bunnings before she chooses how to spend her $1,000 worth of vouchers.

"We take the van out along the Fitzroy River to our secret spot whenever my husband and I get a chance,” she said.

"We're pretty self sufficient with gas, batteries and solar... but we might put a few dollars toward our camping gear as well.”

The Morning Bulletin received over 3000 entries.

A new competition to win $1000 of Scratchies launches on February 16.