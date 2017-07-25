Friends launch new women's only gym in Rocky CBD

CINDY Tavinor has always been active, starting to train in gyms as a teen while swimming competitively.

Although her ability to train has changed over the years, especially when she started a family, Cindy has always enjoyed working out.

It's this love of movement, exercise and fitness the Rockhampton mum and her business partner Larin Bligh hope to bring to many other women with their new gym.

With a focus on function fitness for women, Cindy and Larin hope to create an environment where everyone feel comfortable using their body.

Cindy was running a women's only challenge at another gym when the pair tossed up the idea of opening their own business.

They were impressed by the community of women training together and the friendships being formed, hoping to encourage that at XO Ladies Fitness Centre.

"It just got us thinking and it all happened really quickly,” she said.

"We were talking about it one minute and brainstorming and looking at places where we could hold some women's-only stuff.”

LET'S GET PHYSICAL: Cindy Tavinor and Larin Bligh want to welcome all women to XO Ladies Gym on Kent Street. Chris Ison ROK240717cgym1

Cindy is not new to fitness business, having established her own brand of colourful compression tights, ARK Sportswear, in 2015.

Top priority for Cindy and Larin was creating an environment where every woman felt comfortable, even those who would usually be intimidated by gyms.

As part of that, the gym will offer absolute beginner classes which aims to make people familiar with easy work out routines, classes and nutrition.

The Kent St gym is set up for function fitness, with tyres, ropes, a free-standing rig for pull-ups and other exercises, a turfed area and a range of weights which can be incorporated into routines.

"We have a real range of stuff, but we can scale everything,” Cindy said.

"We work to people's capabilities.

"(We want it to be) very warm, very welcoming.”

XO Ladies Fitness Centre