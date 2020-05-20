Menu
Landcare president Malcolm Wells is calling on volunteers to join a new group to help care for the Farnborough Road Dunal system.
Environment

Friends needed to tend to Farnborough Beach

Trish Bowman
20th May 2020 7:00 AM
FARNBOROUGH Beach is in dire need of some TLC, which has sparked the call-out for volunteers to join the Livingstone Shire Friends of the Beach program.

Landcare president Malcolm Wells said Capricorn Coast Landcare was regenerating the section of Farnborough Beach from the Beachside holiday caravan park to the beach entrance FB 10, a project supported by Fitzroy Basin Association Inc, through funding from the Federal Government’s National Landcare Program.

“Lately I have been visiting other beach sites separately to our Landcare commitments to remove problem weeds such as Mossman River burr grass that can be transported on clothes, skin and dog fur to other areas,” Mr Wells said.

“The workload is too much for one person, and I am looking to start a group for interested people to carry out weeding, rubbish removing and perhaps revegetation work on one weekend session per month.

One of the sites in Todd Ave that Landcare have been working on
“The work area would be between FB access 10 and FB access 14 in Todd Ave.

“It is anticipated the group would work under the auspices of the Livingstone Shire Council Friends of the Beach program.

“As an ex-professional bush regenerator, and current Landcare member, I would be happy to supervise this group and provide education for volunteers with no previous experience in this sort of work.

“The group would be separate to Landcare, but I can be contacted through the office 4939 1002, or via my personal email address mjwells_02@bigpond.com.”

Livingstone Shire Council confirmed it was is working in co-operation with Capricorn Coast Landcare Group to remove weeds and restore native vegetation in a foreshore area on Farnborough Beach.

A council representative said the voluntary work of the group supported the environmental values of the coastal reserve and allowed residents to learn about the native vegetation that protected our sand dunes and beaches.

If you would like to sign on as a volunteer or need more information, click here.

