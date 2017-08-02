Friends of the gap call for feasibility study for new dam

FRIENDS OF THE GAP: Hosted a forum to push for the Gap Dam project saying the time is now for a big project. Pictured speaking is former Mayoral candidate Dominic Doblo.

THE Friends of the Fitzroy Gap (FFG) dam hosted a forum to gather support for their visionary plan to not only secure the water supply for Central Queensland but to unlock land to expand the region's agricultural output.

Almost 70 people were on hand to hear speakers extol the virtues of the dam project and to demand more forward thinking from the political establishment by undertaking a feasibility study to determine the merits of the project.

Former mayoral candidate Dominic Doblo, who has been a passionate advocate for the Gap dam for years, said CQ needs seize the initiative and start preparing for the future.

"We have not got a major project here that is shovel ready or even on the drawing board for the next ten years,” he said.

"Let's get ready, let's push our politicians, instead of weirs and little walkways, we want something major here.

"These people here, you go around and talk to them all, they're struggling, people want jobs and the politicians don't want to know about it.”

Mr Doblo said the Fitzroy Gap dam had the potential to create a thriving local economy with thousands of jobs and business opportunities in agriculture, tourism, mining and construction.

FRIENDS OF THE GAP: 70 people attended the forum to push for the Gap Dam project. Leighton Smith

Local businessman Roger Toole said the proposed Rookwood weir project would only able to supply 70,000 mega litres, insufficient to cater for the region's future water and agriculture needs, compared to the first stage of the Gap Dam project which would provide 2 million mega litres.

"I don't understand if we're prepared to go and give an overseas mining company a billion dollars to build a railway line, why we can't spend a few million dollars and get a proper updated feasibility on the Gap dam site and whether it's a good idea to commence it or not,” he said.