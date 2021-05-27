Friends reunion’s bombshell revelation

Friends fans had high hopes from their TV reunion, but nobody was expecting two cast members to drop this private bombshell. WARNING: Spoilers.

David Schwimmer has dropped a major revelation about his relationship with former co-star Jennifer Aniston during the Friends reunion.

The nearly two-hour special is now streaming on Binge, and after a long and glorious trip down memory lane, we finally hit the gossip jackpot right at the end.

Speaking to host James Corden, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston delivered a bombshell that will change how you watch Ross and Rachel from now on.

"The first season, I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer revealed, to which Aniston responded: "It was reciprocated."

"At one point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like ships passing because we were both in relationships when the other wasn't and we really respected that," he explained.

Aniston chimed in: "I remember saying to you (Schwimmer), 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time we kiss is on national television…' And sure enough, we did."

Reiterating that they never explored their connection off-screen, she added: "We just channeled all of our love and adoration for each other into Ross and Rachel."

The pair were, of course, in love on-screen as on-again, off-again couple Ross Geller and Rachel Green, and remain one of the most iconic fictional couples in history.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer on set of Friends in the early seasons.

Later, the "big six" cast members are all seen sitting on the couch of the newly restored apartment of Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry), when Schwimmer explains how his feelings for Aniston played out during filming.

"I thought back on the very first year or two, and when we had breaks from rehearsal, there were moments where we would cuddle on the couch," Schwimmer says of he and Aniston, after the pair read the script for one of their old romantic scenes.

"We would spoon and fall asleep on the couch," Aniston adds, before behind the scenes footage plays of the pair looking close on set.

The pair admitted they had feelings for each other.

Schwimmer then asks his cast mates, "And I'm thinking … 'How did not everyone know we were crushing on each other?'"

It's a very nonchalant way to drop potentially one of the biggest scoops in sitcom history.

"We knew. We knew," Perry states. "We knew for sure," Cox adds.

"Oh great, well thanks," Schwimmer laughs. "It was a situation that we couldn't do anything about it," he concedes, with Aniston nodding in the background.

David Schwimmer asks his castmates if they knew he and Jennifer Aniston had feelings for each other.

Cox then says it was a good thing the pair never explored their feelings.

"How great though, ultimately, because if you had, and it didn't work out, it would've probably not been as great," she says.

Cox and Aniston listen to Schwimmer pouring his heart out. A very Ross and Rachel moment.

While Ross and Rachel officially ended up together by the finale in 2004, in real-life Aniston met A-list actor Brad Pitt in 1998 - four years after shooting to fame on Friends - and the pair married in 2000 before splitting in 2005.

Earlier this week, the cast revealed that they all made a pact never to enter romantic relationships with each other, so as not to jeopardise the show's huge success.

The one where they get back together

The reunion special kicks off with all the stars individually entering the rebuilt Friends set at the iconic Warner Bros lot where they shot the show from 1994 to 2004.

All the original sets were rebuilt for the episode, including Monica's apartment and Joey and Chandler's apartment, right down to the very last detail.

It marks only the second time all six of them had been in the same room together since the finale aired, and it's safe to say they're all emotional.

Courteney Cox was in tears as she visited the set.

LeBlanc's hilarious audition

Matt LeBlanc was the third person to be cast, following Schwimmer and Kudrow.

Producers said they were struggling to find a funny actor for the role of Joey Tribbiani, until LeBlanc walked in and "suddenly the lines felt funny".

Prior to his final callback, the actor, who at the time had $9 in his bank account, decided it would be a good idea to go out and party with his friends to get into character. The resulting late-night mishap was oh-so-Joey.

"To make a long story short, I woke up in the middle of the night and had to go to the bathroom, and I've got up too fast," LeBlanc tells host James Corden.

"I can't believe I'm telling you this … But I kind of blacked out as you do, and fell face first into the toilet and hit my nose on the bottom of the toilet seat.

LeBlanc detailing the toilet incident.

He adds, "A huge chunk of meat came off my nose, and I had to go in for the big callback with a big ugly scab on my nose.

"(Friends co-creator) Marta (Kauffman) goes, 'What happened to your face?' And I told the truth and got the job."

After LeBlanc's casting, Cox was cast in the role of Monica, followed by Perry as Chandler and last but not least, Aniston as Rachel.

Smelly Cat featuring Lady Gaga

In another very satisfying sequence, Kudrow sits down for an intimate performance of her iconic hit, Smelly Cat.

She is later interrupted by Lady Gaga, who sits down to duet with an unphased Kudrow before belting out her signature powerful vocals.

"I still think it's better when it's just me," Kudrow quips at the end of their duet.

Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow singing Smelly Cat.

Injury shut down production

LeBlanc was badly injured during filming of the episode 'The One Where No One Was Ready', which shut down production for weeks.

In the episode, Chandler and Joey are constantly fighting over who gets to sit in a particular chair at Monica's apartment.

In one particular scene, they're both bolting towards the chair before Joey dives and gets to it first.

LeBlanc shot this moment perfectly three times, before the director decided they should do one more take.

The famous chair debate of 1999.

"I went to jump over the coffee table and somehow tripped. My legs went up in the air and my shoulder came out of the socket," LeBlanc says.

He was taken to hospital and production on the episode was forced to shut down until he recovered.

In the reunion, LeBlanc tells his castmates he thinks the injury was karma because it was the "one time" they didn't do their cast "huddle" prior to filming,

"The huddle. We didn't do it that night. It's the one night we didn't do it," he says.

"We were sort of like, 'Yeah, you know what? We're taking too long, let's just go'," Kudrow adds.

"It was sort of early on and after that we were like, do we need to do the huddle? And (LeBlanc) would say 'Yeah coz I don't want anything else falling off me'."

After this, the reunited cast all go and huddle in the same spot:

The famous Friends huddle before filming.

Justin Bieber, Cara Delevingne and Cindy Crawford drop in

In a lighthearted moment, fellow A-listers joined the stage with the Friends cast and Corden to model some of the show's most memorable outfits.

They included Justin Bieber, Cara Delevingne and Cindy Crawford.

Justin Bieber rocks the spud outfit.

Where are they now?

Aniston believes Rachel and Ross are happily married with kids, while Cox says Monica would still be "really competitive" and "in charge of the bake sale in elementary school even though her kids are graduated".

"And (Chandler) is making me laugh everyday," Cox adds.

Phoebe is married to Mike (Paul Rudd), according to Kudrow, who says they live in Connecticut with their kids.

LeBlanc says Joey has opened a sandwich shop at Venice Beach.

Jen Aniston and Lisa Kudrow taking a trip down memory lane.

Gaga said Smelly Cat was one of her favourite songs.