‘Friends’ star trolls UK cops after beer theft

"Friends" star David Schwimmer swears he isn't wanted for a beer-napping in the UK.

"Officers, I swear it wasn't me," Schwimmer wrote Wednesday in an Instagram video trolling fans and British cops on the hunt for a beer thief who shares an uncanny resemblance to the '90s TV star.

"As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."

In the grainy, surveillance-esque video, Schwimmer is seen shuffling down a city bodega beer aisle suspiciously clutching a case of silver tall cans as he hustles out of the camera's view. Much like his British doppelganger, he's dressed in all black and glances up at the camera before traipsing out of the store.

The playful response video comes a day after Blackpool police posted a security camera screen grab of a suspected beer thief on Facebook, sparking an international joke due to the thief's resemblance to Schwimmer.

The Facebook post was flooded with more than 150,000 comments from fans across the pond and back.

Schwimmer's video has been viewed nearly 300,000 times.