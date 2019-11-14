Menu
Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.
Friends stars to reunite for TV special

by Nate Day
14th Nov 2019 9:14 AM

THE stars and creators of the popular sitcom Friends are in talks to reunite for a special on new streaming service HBO Max, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sources told the outlet the special was being referred to as "unscripted" and would bring Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Matthew Perry (Chandler) back together.

Original series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman are also involved.

According to THR, the deal is far from done, and additions to the cast and creative team aren't yet in progress.

Friends meet at the Central Perk cafe.
HBO Max, which launches next year in May, will only be available in the US initially. In Australia, Foxtel has an exclusive agreement with HBO and is reportedly looking to expand its agreement with the company to show HBO Max's original content.

The gang.
The news comes after Aniston, 50, revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the show's cast had been "working on something" other than a reboot.

The Friends cast have been spruiking their friendship a lot lately, most recently all making an appearance on Aniston's new Instagram page, which broke records when she finally made it last month.

Friends, which airs on Foxtel's Fox Hits channel, ran from 1994 to 2004. It follows six friends in New York City facing the trials and tribulations of their careers, love lives and more.

HBO Max declined to comment when reached by The Hollywood Reporter.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

