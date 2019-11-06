Menu
Frogs president keen to grow Emu Park triathlons

Pam McKay
JANN HOULEY
and
6th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
TRIATHLON: Joshua Zimitat and Brittany Hooton took the honours in the sprint triathlon at Emu Park.

They were among 46 competitors who turned out for the Fitzroy Frogs event on Sunday morning.

Early morning showers cleared as the entrants greeted the start line in the aquathlon, duathlon and triathlon.

Graham and Leesa Olive, Travis McMahon and Mark Vignale at the triathlon on Emu Park
Graham and Leesa Olive, Travis McMahon and Mark Vignale at the triathlon on Emu Park

Zimitat scored a comfortable win, clocking a time of 1:05:01 to finish 18 minutes clear of Phil Harris, with Peter O’shaughnessy coming in third.

Hooton set the pace in the swim leg and went on to take victory in 1:32:12 ahead of Margaret Tremayne and Brandi Alberts.

Fitzroy Frogs president Craig McCormack said the event went very well.

“I’m still of the view that we as a club need to do more to promote the Emu Park events,” he said.

“They’re drawing a steady crowd; we had 45 or thereabouts on Sunday.

“Everyone loves these events, everyone enjoys them but we need to consolidate.

TRIATHLON: David Guinane, Alison Green, Michelle Williamson, Simon Arnold, Ben Brady, Tom De Pauw, Callum Richardson, Abby Richardson, Hannah Richardson, Kristy Richardson, Tony Richardson and Nicholas Berry sign up for Sunday's triathlon
TRIATHLON: David Guinane, Alison Green, Michelle Williamson, Simon Arnold, Ben Brady, Tom De Pauw, Callum Richardson, Abby Richardson, Hannah Richardson, Kristy Richardson, Tony Richardson and Nicholas Berry sign up for Sunday's triathlon

“We need to put in some work to get that to 100 people at each event and I’ve no doubt we can do that.”

McCormack said it was encouraging to see new faces appear at each club event.

“We have an interesting demographic; it’s not dominated by one gender or one age group.

“I spoke to a couple after the event who recently moved to Yeppoon.

“They’ve historically done half ironman and ironman triathlons but they were stoked to be doing a local sprint event which, by their standards is relatively easy.

“They were just enjoying themselves in a friendly atmosphere surrounded by a lot of other people.”

McCormack said the club was very much about participation and inclusiveness.

“A lot of participants, including myself, discover triathlon through an invitation to join a team event, and from there runners become cyclists, cyclists become swimmers, and so on.

TRIATHLON: Adrian McGinty, Karen Arnold, Craig mcCormack and Gracie Wellspring set up for Sunday's triathlon at Emu Park
TRIATHLON: Adrian McGinty, Karen Arnold, Craig mcCormack and Gracie Wellspring set up for Sunday's triathlon at Emu Park

“I’m forever asking people I run with whether they have a bike, whether they can swim.

“Most kids in Australia learn to swim and ride a bike but a lot of us put that behind us as we get older.”

Karen Arnold was nearly 60 when she learned to ride a bike and swim for the first time after being asked to join a triathlon.

“I met Craig through parkrun and since then I’ve had bike lessons with She Rides and swimming lessons at the Southside pool.”

The Frogs will host events at Tannum Sands in December and February and Emu Park in March and May.

Peter O'Shaughnessy and Riley Jones at the triathlon at Emu Park
Peter O'Shaughnessy and Riley Jones at the triathlon at Emu Park

RESULTS

Aquathlon enticer, female: Alexis Tannock 1

Aquathlon sprint, female: Fran Moroney 1

Duathlon sprint, female: Katherine Agius 1

Triathlon enticer, male: Caden Parsons 1, Colin Thorogood 2, Callum Richardson 3. Female: Sharnti Woodhan 1, Abby Richardson 2, Sharon Ockenfels 3

Triathlon sprint, male: Joshua Zimitat 1, Phil Harris 2, Peter O’Shaughnessy 3. Female: Brittany Hooton 1, Margaret Tremayne 2, Brandi Alberts 3

