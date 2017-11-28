From 120kg to fitness empire: Chenai's transformation

Chenai Boucher has lost fifty kilograms over the past 2 years and has completely changed her lifestyle in the process.

CHENAI Boucher has led herself on a fearless journey to achieve her goals.

She has lost a total of 50kg.

The 20-year-old Gracemere woman found herself at her lowest in 2015.

At that time, she was about to turn 18 years old, weighed her heaviest and could just fit herself into a size 22.

She described that period of her life as feeling miserable.

"When I became fat and started to actually do things or going outside, I started to hate my life," Chenai said.

"I was looking in the mirror and hated who I was... I knew I could do better and be better than than what I was at that moment... be happier."

Chenai decided she wanted to get out of a rut and look to her future.

Before she turned 18, Chenai made it her mission to lose some weight for her birthday; ultimately losing 10kg.

Chenai said this was her first stepping stone into the health and fitness industry.

Afterwards, she joined Active Gym in Gracemere where she got herself a coach, Nathan Barker.

It was at this gym where she lost a further 25kg through power lifting.

Chenai has tried an array of sports and fitness regimes which ranged from swimming to crossfit.

Chenai now weighs 70kg and says it wasn't possible without having a support system around her.

"I had a friend who kept me accountable at the start... having a trainer and friends coming with me," she said.

"I wasn't just going for me, I was going for them... it was more than helping myself, it was helping others as well."

Chenai described how one of her friends inspired her along the way.

"One of the people I went with at the start was Tayla McConnell, her and I started together and I found that I was training her at the end of the session," she said.

"She really sparked the passion in me to be a personal trainer."

Chenai said she always liked trying new ways of training and keeping fit.

"It's a mission, as long as you're looking at the step in front and then the next step, before you know it, you'll be at the top of the staircase," she said.

Fitness and sport runs through her blood with both of her parents involved in sports; her mother is a runner while her father does kickboxing and martial arts.

Each day, she is one step closer to building her business empire while studying a Bachelor of Business locally at CQuniversity.

She has her own business called Hypo Active Training and an Instagram page called Fitness Days with Nai.

Chenai wants to impact as many women as she can.

She aims to inspire women and girls who are going through a similar situation as she did.

One of her goals is to conquer the industry and become a fitness leader.

While studying at university, Chenai realised she wanted to develop sports fashion.

"It's not for me now, it's for others," she said.

"Once I created positive actions, positive things started to happen.

"There are a multitude of different things that create success."

Chenai said fitness is all about having the right mindset.

"Always try new things and love it... fitness or exercise is not a punishment for what the body should do, it's what the body can achieve," she said.