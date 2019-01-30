From 2017 Livingstone Citizen of the Year to OAM recipient

Scott, Jack and Peter Conaghan, who was named as one of this year's recipients of an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for his service to the community of Yeppoon.

A GOOD Samaritan is excited to receive national recognition for service to his local community and continuously going above and beyond to help those in need.

The long serving St Vincent De Paul volunteer Peter Conaghan was named as one of this year's recipients of an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for significant service to the community of Yeppoon.

He said he was "absolutely excited” when he found he had been awarded one of Australia's most outstanding honours.

Long serving St Vincent De Paul volunteer Peter Conaghan, pictured with family at the 2017 Australia Day awards. Lincoln Bertoli

"It's not something in my lifetime that I ever expected,” he said.

"In 2017 I had been named Livingstone Shire Council's Citizen of the Year and last year I got to carry the baton for the Queen's Baton Relay, but to be awarded something like this blows the other two out of the water.

"Even though I have been awarded this medal, there have been a lot of people throughout the years who have helped me do the things I have done and get the award.

"Namely my family, the members and volunteers at St Vincent de Paul, the Yeppoon Choral Society, the Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, as well as the electricians, apprentices and ladies who worked in the office when I owned Peter Conaghan Electrical.

"Without all those people I wouldn't be getting this medal.”

The 77-year-old Yeppoon man said his daughter, Ann-Maree Golman, nominated him for the OAM. She also nominated him for 2017 Livingstone Shire Council's Citizen of the Year, which he said was a great honour.

"I didn't know anything about Livingstone Shire Council but having won the award I met Mayor Bill Ludwig and all the members of the council,” he said.

"They were just names that used to appear in the paper or on the TV.

"I went to things I never thought I would possibly go to, but because I got invited I went along.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the 12 months. It was an experience I never thought I would have got. I loved it.

"I knew nothing about the nomination for the Order of Australia Medal, I thought it might have come from the Livingstone Shire Council.

"I told my wife and kids and my daughter said, 'dad I know all about it', I said 'how would you know all about it' and she told me she was the one who nominated me.

"She thinks I'm a great bloke. I said to her you must have two fathers because of some of the things she said about me. She must love me and is a top girl for nominating me.”

Cr Tom Wyatt, Peter Conaghan and Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton.

Mr Conaghan, who owned Peter Conaghan Electrical for more than 50 years before passing the business over to his son five years ago, said he still works for the business but only as an electrician at the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

He said he enjoys talking to the prisoners because he believes they just want someone different to talk to.

"I sit and talk to them and they tell me their story, whether they tell me the truth or not, I listen,” he said.

"All of them treat me well, as well as the staff, and I always say my wife goes to play golf and I go to prison. It's my lifestyle, it's what I enjoy.”

He said he has always liked helping people who are doing it tough and has volunteered with St Vincent De Paul since he was 18.

"I work in the store sometimes and I organise the food. We do welfare and help people who come in and need food,” he said.

"About three months ago, a little bloke came in. He looked me in the eye and said 'mister, do you have Weet-Bix?'

"I said, 'little mate, I have Weet-Bix and you are going to leave here with a box of Weet-Bix, some milk and some sugar'.

"And he said, 'thank you mister'. I felt about 10-foot-tall, just the fact this little kid probably hasn't had anything to eat since yesterday and doing it tough asked if I could help him out.

"I haven't got everything in life, but I am reasonably comfortable. Some of those people, through no fault of their own, don't know how to help themselves.

"You can sit down with them, give them a bit of advice and say mate you need to do this or do that.

"I just like people. I talk to people and see what they are doing and what's wrong in their life. I don't know if they take any notice of me, but I try and help where I can.”

Mr Conaghan is also a member of the Yeppoon Choral Society and helps with maintenance for the Sacred Heart Catholic Parish.

When people ask why he keeps doing what he does, he simply responds that he doesn't feel 77.

"I had a car accident in February last year and had a couple of bleeds on the brain,” he said.

"The neurologist in Brisbane said you should be dead and need to take it easy.

"I love what I do, to sit home and do nothing would drive me mad.”

Peter Conaghan carried the baton for the Queen's Baton Relay last year.

Mr Conaghan's achievements:

Community

A range of roles with St Vincent de Paul, Yeppoon.

Member, Yeppoon Choral Society, current.

Assists with maintenance for the Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, current.

Awards and recognition

Recipient, Citizen of the Year, Livingstone Shire Council, 2017.