From a small country town, Marjorie helped make a difference

90 YEARS STRONG: Marjorie Connolly is 90 and still holds a fondness for the CWA which she joined in 1957. Sue Kraatz

FROM a small country hall in Raglan, Marjorie Connolly helped people in need on the other side of the world during a time when visiting Israel and African countries was almost impossible.

She joined the Raglan Country Women's Association in 1964 and worked with like minded women to help charities locally and abroad - but for Mrs Connolly the assistance wasn't one way.

Raising a young family in a small country town was an "isolating” experience until she found her lifeline, the CWA.

Her daughter, Maureen Connolly, said the connection was life-changing.

"She married in 1957 and moved to Raglan to raise a family,” Maureen said.

"The only public phone was at the Post Office. Very few people had home phones.

"I remember her being bored and lonely until someone suggested she join the Raglan branch of the CWA.”

The connection allowed the "intelligent” woman and former head cook at the Criterion Hotel to keep her mind busy.

"I went to a few meetings when I was home visiting and I remember being so impressed with her organisation and leadership abilities,” Maureen said.

Her mother's devotion to the organisation spanned 47 years but her fondness exists until this day.

Last year, she went to a drought relief fundraiser wearing her CWA badges and made a donation as a past president, treasurer and vice president.

The compassionate, driven and organised woman now sits in her Rockhampton nursing home, still known for her devotion to the CWA.

While her health may be fading, on her 90th birthday her family and CWA members visited to reminisce the times when she worked as part of a team to help the lives of those in need.

"Drought relief is something mum feels very strongly about even now when her health and memory are not what they use to be,” Maureen said.

Mrs Connolly's first branch project was an international competition relating to their country of study, Israel.

She later worked as part of a team which paid for a well to be built in an African village.

Assisting international countries remains an important cause and the Capricornia branch is now putting together birthing kits for women and kits for kids at schools in need in the New Guinea highlands.

Maureen urged people to help keep the goodwill going and donate to the cause.

