From bank teller to diesel fitter: Rocky woman's journey

ROCKHAMPTON'S Dannielle Weston is doing much to break down the diesel fitter stereotype and now she is in the running for a national award after being recognised as an exceptional tradesperson.

Dannielle has been named as one of Queensland's three top recourses sector women in the annual Resources Awards for Women conducted by the Queensland Resources Council and voluntary group Women in Mining and Resources Queensland.

But she will have to wait until March when the winners of the award categories will be announced at the International Women's Day Breakfast on 8 March, presented by BHP.

Dannielle Weston went from bank teller to Hasting Deering's new face of their apprenticeship program after completing her four-year diesel fitting apprenticeship. Kelly Butterworth

The former bank teller who swapped the black and yellow of the Commonwealth Bank for the Caterpillar colours has never looked back, winning a number of training awards during her apprenticeship.

Now she is teaching others to keep up with Hastings Deering's volume of work.

"I am thrilled to be a finalist,” Dannielle said.

"I have really enjoyed going out to schools to talk with girls in particular about jobs in the resources sector and spreading the word there is no such thing as 'girl's jobs' anymore - we really can apply ourselves to anything.

"My career got off to a slow start because I had this expectation of me of what a girl should do.

"I found no barriers in working with heavy machinery and really do love coming to work everyday.”

Dannielle Weston. Adam Wratten

Hastings Deering's general manager - people and external affairs Vincent Cosgrove said the company had a commitment to equal opportunity employment that recognised the critical role females played in the resources sector and continued to strive for gender balance.

QRC Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane said the awards played a pivotal role in the resources sector's efforts to bring better gender balance to the workforce.

"The QRC and its members have a goal of at least 20 percent women in 'non-traditional' roles - such as engineering, earth sciences, trades and operators - by 2020,” Mr Macfarlane said.

"Since 2006 these awards have provided a cohort of role models and ambassadors to inspire women to enter and remain in our resources sector.

"The economic and social benefits of better gender balance for our sector is well made and we believe that women should have equal access to the rewarding and high-paying careers it offers.

"Over the past 12 years since the introduction of our Women in Resources Action Plan, the proportion of women working in non-traditional roles in our sector in Queensland has risen from just six percent to 14 percent in our latest survey of members. Overall women now make up 16 percent of our workforce.”