From bedroom to main stage: CQ woman's musical success

ADRENILIINE RUSH: Beaches Got Talent Winner Kate Mahood at The Village Festival in Yeppoon.

KATE Mahood never thought she had the talent to perform music outside her bedroom let alone play her original song 'Silver and Gold' in front of thousands of fans.

After five months of competitive rounds and an array of talent, the 26-year-old acoustic singer was stunned when she took out the Beaches Got Talent crown last week.

"It was such surreal feeling as I haven't been performing publicly for very long,” she said.

The winning title gave Kate the honour of performing her winning song at The Village Festival and was presented with a hand-made acoustic guitar crafted by Sam Vaughan from Vaughan Customer Guitars.

Sam Vaughan presents winner of Beaches Got Talent, Kate Mahood, with a custom made guitar he handmade. Shayla Bulloch

"My music has always just been a bedroom thing so I was running off adrenaline on the stage I think,” she said.

Kate had written and played music for over ten years but never thought of pursuing a career until she attended a music college in Tamworth.

She said the much needed push out of her comfort zone was a result of some persistent and supportive friends who always knew she had talent.

Winner of Beaches Got Talent Kate Mahood. Shayla Bulloch

"I've never thought of myself as a country musician but I just have to embrace it,” she said.

The self-proclaimed documentary nerd explained the inspiration behind her winning song was inspired by the poetic nature of science.

"I was really struck by a documentary by Brian Cocks and I just wanted to write a song that explains the connection we have with the world around us,” she said.

Kate said a career in music was on the horizon as she oozed more confidence and already had local gigs lined up.

GIG GUIDE

CQU lunch session, August 23

Criterion Hotel, September 4, 6pm

Find Kate Mahood on Facebook to book a gig