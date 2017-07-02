From boredom to business to national award finalist

BORED after finishing her Masters in Ergonomics and always up for a challenge, Julia Watson tried her hand at making hats.

But what started as a way to enhance her own race wear and keep herself busy soon turned from hobby to business.

Three years in and her stunning designs have already scored her a place in the Myer Crown Oakes Millinery finals and an exhibition at a fashion trade show in Melbourne.

Now the Yeppoon woman is one of the few Queensland finalists in the People's Choice category of the Millinery Association of Australia's 2017 Design Award.

Yeppoon Milliner Julia Watson at the Mackay Cup. Daily Mercury

An ergonomist by day and mother to a lively 4-year-old boy, Julia designs and crafts hats in her home studio after dark.

Although the shift from ergonomics, human factors engineering, to hat making seems like a leap, Julia explained there were many similarities linking the two industries.

"From an engineering point of view, it's got a bit of structural design in it,” she said.

"I've always had a love of unusual shapes and design.”

Fashions on the Field winner Chelsea Collins, 2nd runner-up Heidi Hohn and 1st runner-up Julia Watson at the Mackay Cup, held at Mackay Turf Club on Saturday. Luke Mortimer

Julia said she decided to give millinery a chance because it played into the love of horses and racing she developed growing up on a cane farm near Mackay.

After some courses by well-known Australian milliners, Julia was confident enough to show her designs off.

Once she started wearing her own hats to race days, custom orders started coming in from other women and Hats by Zarbella was born.

A year in, Julia put together a portfolio and was accepted into the Millinery Association of Australia.

Although she loves her day job, Julia said she has considered whether she will move into running Hats by Zarbella full-time.

Julia Watson's Hats by Zarbella entry into the Millinery Association of Australia's Design Award 2017. Contributed

She said the chance to be recognised with a national People's Choice award was "just a really good opportunity”, especially as one of the few Queensland entrants.

With winner's announced in Adelaide while Julia is visiting the city for a millinery convention, the timing may just be perfect.

