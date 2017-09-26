From CQ shop owner to world top 10

EVEN when Charmian Campbell was a little girl she knew she wanted to be a business owner.

It was a dream which was forgotten as she grew older, until she moved to Rockhampton and had an opportunity to buy a business.

It was a small business specialising in clothing in the Stockland Rockhampton shopping centre.

Charmian's business, Va Voom, took off. Rocky was thriving and she experienced years of good business.

Va Voom kept growing and Charmian couldn't believe her luck.

Then all of a sudden things got really tight and Charmian thought to herself "what the hell is going on?”.

She hadn't changed what she was doing with her business but things continued to go downhill.

Charmian says what she now knows is if you don't change the business is essentially dying.

"I wasn't changing and I didn't have enough knowledge to know I had to to be changing and evolving the business,” Charmian said.

She researched the "stock standard stuff”' but couldn't find any answers.

Her solution was to throw money at advertising. The only problem was she wasn't getting any return on the money.

Then she came across her first mentor who put her ahead of the game.

"I came across my first mentor and he said read these books, go online, do this and bring me these reports,” Charmian said.

"He taught me an awful lot and inspired me to go looking for answers.

"I then went looking for a business coach and I thought, I don't want to just learn from someone, this is what I want to do. I want to immerse myself in it.”

Charmian thought if she could help herself then she could help other people and that's where her business coach journey began.

"My husband received a transfer to Brisbane so I moved with him and thought there was no better time to figure out if I'll be good at coaching,” she said.

"That's where I started coaching and that was over 10 years ago.

"Now I'm in the top 10 global coaches.

"I am what's called a master coach so I coach the coaches and I travel to Las Vegas and Vietnam or wherever they want me to go to do that.”

Charmian says she gets a lot out of training coaches as she knows her knowledge is going to be passed on.

However her success hasn't been without failure.

"I got punched in the face I don't know how many times by lessons,” she said.

"But now the biggest business I have worked with is $70 million turnover a year and the smallest is a start-up.”

Charmian will venture back to her home town next week to share her knowledge in a regional business road show called Go for Gold.

Charmian will team up with Winter Olympian Steven Bradbury to help business owners across Queensland change their business for the better.

For those interested in heading along to the Rocky leg of the roadshow, it will be held at the Frenchville Sports Club on October 4 from 5pm. '

Go for Gold

Time 5:00pm - 7:30pm

Date - October 4

Where - The Frenchville Sports Club

Tickets - www.eventbrite.com.au/e/go-for-gold-in-

your-business-rockhampton-registration-35660816462