BEST PARK: Kershaw Gardens officially reopened as Rockhampton's biggest back yard, to the delight of hundreds of families who turned out to the party.
From cyclonic mess to named as the best

14th Jun 2019 7:00 PM
THE new Kershaw Gardens redevelopment has been chosen as the best play space in Queensland over $500,000 and will be judged against some of Australia's best at the 2019 Parks and Leisure Australia Regional Awards later this year.

Rockhampton Region deputy mayor, Cherie Rutherford, attributed the win to all those involved in transforming a beloved garden that was decimated during Tropical Cyclone Marcia into one of the greatest spaces in the region.

"This redevelopment is really a silver lining from Cyclone Marcia, and I couldn't be more proud of the vision from council, the community and landscape architects, Urbis,” Cr Rutherford said.

"The vision came to life through the superb play equipment from Urban Play which really makes Kershaw a favourite among families.”

Playground designer and director of Urban Play, Ben Urban, said he was absolutely thrilled to see the world-class play space be commended on a state level.

