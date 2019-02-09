From devastating drought to catastrophic flooding

GRUESOME SCENES: Graziers in northwest and western Queensland have lost large amounts of their stock after catastrophic flooding and unprecedented rain since the start of the month. INSET: Winton grazier John Paynter.

GRUESOME SCENES: Graziers in northwest and western Queensland have lost large amounts of their stock after catastrophic flooding and unprecedented rain since the start of the month. INSET: Winton grazier John Paynter. Rae Stretton

YEARS of hand feeding cattle have become almost pointless as farmers and their stock, weak from years of devastating drought, battle against catastrophic flooding after more than a week of rain.

Residents of western Queensland were living in catastrophic drought conditions at the start of February and now, just over a week later, parts of the same region have been declared a disaster zone.

Winton graziers John and Donna Paynter said after days of rain they were unsure of the full extent of the loss of their stock.

John Paynter said he is happy to have received over 164mm this week at Wando Station near Winton. Donna Midgley Paynter

"The cattle on the reserve haven't fared well,” Donna said.

"But the losses would be minor compared to those up north.”

They say whatever loss of stock they have will be minor compared to those in the north, but Mrs Paynter said they would not be able to complete a full check for a few days.

"We know we've lost some,” she said."They can be seen from the road.

"We think the stock here are OK. They know the place and have gotten themselves to hard ground.

"We managed to get hay out in the early days of rain.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Assistant Minister to Home Affairs Minister Linda Reynolds extended the activation of Category C recovery grants for primary producers.

Assistant Minister for Home Affairs, Linda Reynolds announced the activation of the Category C recovery grants for primary producers impacted by flooding in North West and Western Queensland. Brian Cassidy

Senator Reynolds said grants up to $25,000 were available for primary producers in the Flinders and Winton shires who had been impacted by the devastating floods.

"Farmers are watching their stock, weakened by drought, now standing bogged in waterlogged paddocks unable to reach fodder, and their crops ruined,” she said.

"This funding will go some way to assisting primary producers with the large and gut-wrenching clean-up and recovery effort ahead.” For those who still have cattle left to feed, fodder is being flown or trucked in by AgForce, Rural Aid and The Australian Defence Force.

AgForce has created an online map for emergency fodder, where producers can register their location and when it is possible, the emergency feed will be dropped to their registered location.

If you want to register for the AgForce Fodder Map, you can visit http://bit.ly/AgForceFodderMap.