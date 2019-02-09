Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRUESOME SCENES: Graziers in northwest and western Queensland have lost large amounts of their stock after catastrophic flooding and unprecedented rain since the start of the month. INSET: Winton grazier John Paynter.
GRUESOME SCENES: Graziers in northwest and western Queensland have lost large amounts of their stock after catastrophic flooding and unprecedented rain since the start of the month. INSET: Winton grazier John Paynter. Rae Stretton
News

From devastating drought to catastrophic flooding

Maddelin McCosker
by
9th Feb 2019 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YEARS of hand feeding cattle have become almost pointless as farmers and their stock, weak from years of devastating drought, battle against catastrophic flooding after more than a week of rain.

Residents of western Queensland were living in catastrophic drought conditions at the start of February and now, just over a week later, parts of the same region have been declared a disaster zone.

Winton graziers John and Donna Paynter said after days of rain they were unsure of the full extent of the loss of their stock.

John Paynter said he is happy to have received over 164mm this week at Wando Station near Winton.
John Paynter said he is happy to have received over 164mm this week at Wando Station near Winton. Donna Midgley Paynter

"The cattle on the reserve haven't fared well,” Donna said.

"But the losses would be minor compared to those up north.”

They say whatever loss of stock they have will be minor compared to those in the north, but Mrs Paynter said they would not be able to complete a full check for a few days.

"We know we've lost some,” she said."They can be seen from the road.

"We think the stock here are OK. They know the place and have gotten themselves to hard ground.

"We managed to get hay out in the early days of rain.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Assistant Minister to Home Affairs Minister Linda Reynolds extended the activation of Category C recovery grants for primary producers.

Assistant Minister for Home Affairs, Linda Reynolds announced the activation of the Category C recovery grants for primary producers impacted by flooding in North West and Western Queensland.
Assistant Minister for Home Affairs, Linda Reynolds announced the activation of the Category C recovery grants for primary producers impacted by flooding in North West and Western Queensland. Brian Cassidy

Senator Reynolds said grants up to $25,000 were available for primary producers in the Flinders and Winton shires who had been impacted by the devastating floods.

"Farmers are watching their stock, weakened by drought, now standing bogged in waterlogged paddocks unable to reach fodder, and their crops ruined,” she said.

"This funding will go some way to assisting primary producers with the large and gut-wrenching clean-up and recovery effort ahead.” For those who still have cattle left to feed, fodder is being flown or trucked in by AgForce, Rural Aid and The Australian Defence Force.

AgForce has created an online map for emergency fodder, where producers can register their location and when it is possible, the emergency feed will be dropped to their registered location.

If you want to register for the AgForce Fodder Map, you can visit http://bit.ly/AgForceFodderMap.

agforce cattle fodder north west qld qld drought ruralaid west qld flooding
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Schwarten: 'Guilty people don't normally run to the police'

    premium_icon Schwarten: 'Guilty people don't normally run to the police'

    Politics Former MP steps down from QBCC, calls for CCC to investigate claims against him

    It's time banks put people first: Russell Robertson

    premium_icon It's time banks put people first: Russell Robertson

    Politics Homeowner has a $270k win over her bank

    Man used petrol, gas and paint to burn marital home

    premium_icon Man used petrol, gas and paint to burn marital home

    Crime He ignited the fire by placing a paint can in the microwave

    'Groundhog Day' with Shoalwater land acquisition issues

    premium_icon 'Groundhog Day' with Shoalwater land acquisition issues

    Politics ALP hits out at Coalition Government about land acquisition