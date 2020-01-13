From Fight Master to Poet

Nathan O'Connor with leading indigenous poet Peter Swain who presented him with the Poets Award.

RHINO Mixed Martial Arts instructor Nathan O’Conner’s students have given him a new name, ‘The Warrior Poet’ after winning the Woodford Walk Up Poet of the Year award at Woodford Folk Festival.

Known affectionately as ‘Chubbs’, Nathan stepped out of his fight instructor persona over the Christmas holidays when he and his family went on their annual jaunt to the Woodford Folk Festival.

Nathan said each year he looks forward to attending the daily Woodford Poets breakfast but had never had the courage to hop up onstage and read any of his own poetry.

“This year I wanted to challenge myself to do more than just being a martial arts instructor,” Nathan said.

“I took pen to paper and wrote from the heart about things that matter to me and got up onstage every morning reading poems I had written at sunrise before my three ‘mini me’s’ aged 11, 9 and 2 years old woke up.

“I had an amazing response each day and at the end of the week I was called onstage and awarded the Woodford Walk Up Poet of the Year.

“I felt shocked and so privileged to be honoured.”

The award is decided by a panel of some of Australia’s best poets including Peter Swain (Australia’s most renowned indigenous poet), Laurie McDonald (Famous Australian Bush Poet), Robin Sykes (Award winning Australian poet), David Hallet (Australia’s leading performance poet) and International Guest and Scottish poet and songstress Fiona Ross.

The prize Included a Season Pass for next year’s festival worth over $800 and Nathans name was added to a list of poets from which many have gone on to national and international success.

Nathan said he has worked so much for so many years on the physical aspects of his life and helped others do the same.

“I wanted to challenge myself mentally by writing about topics that bring out my emotions,” he said.

“I have been so inspired by this experience I would now like to start a poetry group here on the Capricorn Coast and get others to let their emotions out through poetry readings and bringing in some of Australia’s best poets for workshops.

“Hopefully if I lead the way, other people will see that you don’t have to be a softie to enjoy, read or write poetry, everyone can use it to better themselves and bring balance to their lives.

“I have trained kickboxers and cage fighters for over a decade on the Capricorn Coast, working on the physical and now I have found poetry has been an amazing way to connect to my emotions and to help me work through personal topics I wasn’t talking about as most men are inclined to do.”

One of the poems Nathan wrote and recited at Woodford Folk Festival was named Being a Man:

I’ve seen men fall struck by their own stupidity, I’ve seen other men rise lifted by their own humility,

I’ve seen men go to battle over a beer, I’ve seen other men accept and embrace their greatest fears,

I’ve seen men throw away their lives for a brief soulless fling, I’ve seen men dig in and weather the storm holding tight to their sacred wedding ring,

How did some become so lost?

When others are doing their best to walk the path at any cost,

How did we lose sight of what it is to be a man, we call out now to you lost brothers that we are here for you and want to understand?

Because we need more fathers, brothers, husbands and dads, we need less haters, cheaters, drunkards and cads,

Your true path of a man is to show strength mixed with pure heart. To lift others up not tear them apart,

We’re here to protect those that cannot protect themselves. We’re here to accept our own shortcomings and forgive ourselves,

We all fall from the path at different times. But it’s how u get up that is how a man should truly be defined,

Raise you kids from your home

not on a phone,

Hold them tight when they cry

But loose enough so they can fly,

Be there for your partners brave and proud, show them you care, say it out loud,

If you see your brother fall or stray from the path, remind them you can be the hardest bastard with the softest heart,

Remind them who we are and want to be, it isn’t that far apart just try and you will see.