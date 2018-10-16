From fleeing civil war to building life as CQ lawyer

WELCOME TO ROCKY: Kot Monoah moved to Rockhampton with Maurice Blackburn, but started his law career in Melbourne after fleeing to Australia as a refugee following civil war in South Sudan.

HE has survived civil war, started a new life in Australia, and been honoured for his dedication to the legal profession.

Now Kot Monoah has brought his family to regional Queensland where he hopes they will be able to build a new community of friends away from the fast-paced lifestyle and long commutes of Melbourne.

Mr Monoah is part of South Sudan's "lost generation”, children who were denied education, health care, and life necessities during the nation's second civil war from 1983 to 2005.

As a child, Mr Monoah and his family fled their village, witnessed the violence of tribal conflicts and war, and grew up with fear and unrest.

At 21 and having passed the Kenyan equivalent of Year 12, Mr Monoah applied for refugee status in Australia.

After numerous failed applications, this one worked and Mr Monoah, his mother, and six siblings arrived in Melbourne in April 2004.

He worked as a labourer to afford textbooks and gained enrolment in a Victoria University bridging course.

After years of dedicated study, commuting from the outer suburbs into the city, Mr Monoah graduated with a Bachelor of Law in 2009.

He built a respected career as a lawyer in Melbourne, but this year decided it was time for a change when his wife Ding Makuei was offered a job in Townsville in April.

Mr Monoah took a job with Maurice Blackburn's Rockhampton office in August after his wife was also able to transfer to Central Queensland.

Apart from this, the parents of two young children found the relaxed regional lifestyle appealing.

It's allowed them to break free from the daily grind of backed up traffic and long commutes.

One of Mr Monoah's first introductions to the city was the gruelling Challenge the Mountain race up Mount Archer.

However, he is also keen to be involved with local sporting clubs and has already joined Frenchville soccer, and found a church to attend.

"All that has been great so far,” he said.

"Soccer clubs, gyms, activities like that where you're bonding with the community is really great because you feel like a local.”

New friends have also introduced some of the city's best fishing spots, which Mr Monoah said brought back memories of catching fish in 1991 as a hobby and a way to find food while his family fled war.

Mr Monoah said Maurice Blackburn's focus on social justice was part of the reason he wanted to join the firm.

"It is a firm that is all about spreading the idea that the law is not just for the rich or for those who can afford it, but it is for everyone,” he said.

"Personally, my whole life and my whole life story and journey has all been about fighting for opportunities, doing your best to reach the top, just like everyday people who most of the time can be disadvantaged in a number of ways.

"For me to have this opportunity with a firm that has similar values as mine helps me to be passionate, reach out, bond, network, and help a lot of people understand that the law is there for them.”

Mr Monoah said giving back to the community was an important part of his new life in Rockhampton, where he is already starting to feel like a local.

"It's not like a busy city where you could just be a number. It's really impressive,” he said.