From gothic-inspired mosaics to mad artists' tea party

Barb Tamassy with her mosaic Gothic Couple at the Emu Park Art Gallery.

GOTHIC COUPLE

EMU PARK now has its own famous Gothic Couple thanks to the wonderful talents of Emu Park's own Mosaic Master Barb Tamassy.

Barb spent many months creating the artwork to go onto a specially built bench.

It will be on permanent display at the entrance to the Gallery.

Over the time she was assisted by volunteers who helped place the tile pieces into their respective spots.

Barb is a long-standing member of the Emu Park Art Gallery and runs regular mosaic workshops.

A special mention should go out to Barb's husband Ray, who constructed the bench seat to house the Emu Park Gothics.

The original american gothic artwork by Grant Wood that inspired Emu Park's Barb Tamassy. Contributed

MAD ARTISTS' TEA PARTY

Local artists at the Emu Park Art gallery are about to step out of their comfort zone this month to exhibit artworks with a difference.

Art is not always serious, it also seeks to explore unusual ideas and themes.

Painting by Jan Ford. Contributed

Great artists like Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso, Duchamp and Miro are fine examples of this.

Great art movements such as Surrealism and Dadaism are the result of these lateral thinkers.

The exhibition now showing at the gallery, Mad Artists' Tea Party, will feature artworks with a twist, tongue-in-cheek and those that are a little bit different.

You are invited to join the Mad Artists' Tea Party at the Emu Park Gallery on Sunday March 31 at 4.30pm. Please bring your own cup and saucer and enjoy the company of the "mad artists”.

FINE ARTS: Man's reach should not exceed his grasp by Jeff Quigley. Contributed

COME VISIT

The Gallery is open to the public from 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

The Gallery is located on Pattison Rd, just up from the roundabout and between the police station and the service station

Admission is free.