Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Georgia Miller prior to her win at the Coolangatta Gold.
Georgia Miller prior to her win at the Coolangatta Gold.
Water Sports

From hell to high fives in Coolangatta Gold

by AMANDA LULHAM
7th Oct 2018 2:31 PM

A YEAR after a disorientated and broken Georgia Miller staggered across the finish line of the Coolangatta Gold and vowed never to do it again the young ironwoman has won the iconic race.

On the same day Ali Day claimed a record sixth Coolangatta Gold crown, Miller won her first.

Miller's slightly wobbly victory march could not have been more different from her painful 2017 finish for fourth place in the 23km ski, 2.1km run, 3.5km swim, 6.1km board and 7.1km run endurance test.

 

It also laid to rest Miller's demon from the race which left her suffering nightmares for weeks in the wake of the 48.2km torture test.

"I am over the moon, over and over the moon,'' Miller said after Sunday's race.

"But I actually think that was more painful than last year. Maybe because I remember it this time.

"The most painful four and a half hours of my life, but I got through it and I am proud of myself.''

Having learned crucial nutrition lessons from her last race, an emotional Miller walked slowly across the finish line before sinking to the ground spent to beat Danielle McKenzie and Lana Rogers for the famous surf lifesaving title.

Now based on the Gold Coast, Miller set up the victory by training on the course with clubmate McKenzie under coach and former ironwoman star Naomi Flood.

ali day coolangatta gold georgia miller ironwoman surf sports

Top Stories

    Rocky Horror: CQ's local haunts revealed

    premium_icon Rocky Horror: CQ's local haunts revealed

    News GHOSTS, murder and what goes bump in the night: CQ haunts unveiled

    Meet the Yeppoon bachelor hoping to woo The Bachelorette

    Meet the Yeppoon bachelor hoping to woo The Bachelorette

    News WES Ford is swapping the mines for a date with Ali Oetjen.

    CQ feature film nominated for 12 industry awards

    premium_icon CQ feature film nominated for 12 industry awards

    News Produced on a shoe-string budget and filmed in Rocky with local cast

    CQ road deaths less than last year

    premium_icon CQ road deaths less than last year

    News Police say one life lost is too many

    • 7th Oct 2018 2:23 PM

    Local Partners